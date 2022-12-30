Cam Smith NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for South Carolina CB

Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 188

HAND: TBD

ARM: TBD

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Has very good length. Bends well while staying low in stance.

— Shows a smooth and controlled pedal with fluid hips to flip and run.

— Has very good reaction out of breaks with great closing speed when the ball is in the air.

— Gets his head around quickly to locate the ball when in phase and has very good ball skills and timing to disrupt the catch.

— Physical player who does a good job of setting the edge and is a willing tackler who gets the ball-carrier down.

NEGATIVES

— Doesn't always trust his eyes when breaking. Footwork can get wide at times, causing him to jump into break.

— Inconsistent with sinking of hips out of breaks. Can come off to be lazy with technique at times, allowing separation at the top of routes.

— Can be too handsy downfield at times. Often uses a slingshot to get back in phase, which is called multiple times.

NOTES

— DOB: Dec. 21, 2000

— 2021 All-SEC second team (Associated Press)

— 31 games started

OVERALL

Cam Smith is a long-armed athlete with a lean frame, with the ability to add more weight. He's a lockdown defender who can play in a zone scheme but excels in man coverage. Within the schemes, Smith has shown himself to play from both press and off alignment. Although he has played a majority of his snaps from the open shuffle technique, he has demonstrated a smooth pedal, quick transitions and fluid hips to open and run.

A long strider, Smith has the speed to run with most receivers, although he can fall a step or two behind some of the more electric players he has matched up against. He has good short-area quickness but can give up some ground out of his breaks due to slower transitions. When out of his breaks, Smith has displayed a very good burst and closing speed with the ball in the air. He has instincts to locate and attack the ball while also showing great timing to break up passes. Though he has aligned in the slot at times, he is best when out wide.

When playing the run, Smith has good aggressiveness and physicality, especially when taking on blocks. He uses his hands to set the edge while also disengaging from blocks. Though he is a willing tackler who comes up to support the run, he tends to ankle-bite and dive at the legs of ball-carriers without wrapping up. Due to this style, he has missed a few tackles this season.

Ultimately, Smith is an exceptional athlete who is regarded as one of the best man cover guys in this draft. His inconsistency in tackling will be one of the biggest knocks against him. With that said, he will be one of the earlier cornerbacks selected, with a chance to compete early for a starting job.

GRADE: 7.7 (Potential Impact Player/Round 2)

OVERALL RANK: 17

POSITION RANK: CB2

PRO COMPARISON: Sean Murphy-Bunting

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings