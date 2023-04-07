Robert Beal Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Georgia EDGE

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 247

HAND: 10⅛"

ARM: 34⅝"

WINGSPAN: 83½"

40-YARD DASH: 4.48

3-CONE: 7.26

SHUTTLE: 4.42

VERTICAL: 30"

BROAD: 10'3"

POSITIVES

– Good get-off, accelerates off the ball well and recorded a 1.56-second 10-yard split time at the combine, per RAS.

– Has some quick-twitch to him as a pass-rusher, which could help him develop stick moves if he gets his use of hands down.

– Decent bend at the top of the rush to turn tight corners.

– Stays under control and squeezes when unblocked versus the run.

– When he does get his hands on the offensive lineman's chest, he has the long arms and solid upper-body strength to get extension.

– Hustle player who can factor into gang tackles down the field with his speed and angles.

NEGATIVES

– Lacks size and power to be effective with a bull rush.

– Needs to learn how to use his hands when working finesse moves; he has the athletic ability but struggles to "beat the hands, beat the man" to get clean wins.

– As a run defender, he takes on blocks with poor knee bend and wide hand placement; he has a weak base, causing him to lose ground against one-on-one blocks from offensive tackles.

– Also gets washed inside when slanting or taking on down blocks.

– Not gap-disciplined; he has a habit of leaving his assignment to gamble and trying to make the play without the skills to consistently disengage from blocks.

2022 STATS

– 15 G, 25 total tackles (16 solo), 2.5 TFL, 2.5 sacks, 1 FF

NOTES

– A 4-star recruit in the 2017 class, No. 107 overall, No. 8 WDE, per 247Sports' composite rankings

– Injuries: 2022 (Undisclosed, missed spring game), 2023 (Foot, missed Shrine Bowl practices week and the game)

– 10 career starts

OVERALL

At Georgia, Robert Beal Jr. was primarily used as a pass-rush specialist. He was a sixth-year senior who didn't become a regular starter until Nolan Smith suffered a season-ending injury just past the halfway point of this past season.

Beal Jr. is a good athlete, which gives him upside as a pass-rusher, especially if he can get his use of hands down, but he'll enter the NFL without a go-to move that he can win with. Obviously, that will make it difficult to carve out a role as a third-down rusher.

Combine that with his age, and it's hard to see a team spending more than a late-Day 3 pick on him. The Bulldog does have some experience playing special teams, which could help his case.

GRADE: 5.6 (Backup/Draftable, Rounds 6-7)

OVERALL RANK: 203

POSITION RANK: EDGE25

PRO COMPARISON: Gerri Green

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder