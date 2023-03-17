X

    Brodric Martin NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Western Kentucky DL

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor I

    BOCA RATON, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 18: Brodric Martin #99 of the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers celebrates a sack against the Appalachian State Mountaineers during the second half of the RoofClaim.com Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on December 18, 2021 in Boca Raton, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
    Michael Reaves/Getty Images

    HEIGHT: 6'4½"

    WEIGHT: 337

    HAND: 9⅛"

    ARM: 34 ⅜"

    WINGSPAN: 84 ¼"

    40-YARD DASH: TBD

    3-CONE: TBD

    SHUTTLE: TBD

    VERTICAL: TBD

    BROAD: TBD

    POSITIVES

    – Great size for an NFL defensive tackle.

    – Space-eater who is impossible to move one-on-one and can create stalemates against double teams. Also, solid at turning his hips into the second blocker to get skinny and split the double.

    – Plenty of upper-body strength to get extension and is decent at shedding blocks. Flashed the ability to escape with a swim move, too.

    – Has the strength to develop a push-pull move as a pass-rusher down the line.

    – Gets his hands up to bat passes at the line of scrimmage when he doesn't hit home as a rusher.

    NEGATIVES

    – Slow off the ball and has a habit of false stepping with his first step, which really limits his ability to win as a bull-rusher. Also, stops his feet on first contact and has high pad level.

    – Not quick-twitched or agile enough to execute finesse moves or be effective as the looper in line games.

    – Doesn't use his hands as a pass-rusher and needs to learn how to work the hands after initial contact.

    – Will struggle to get a leverage advantage as a run defender with his height, and he stands up out of his stance, which could be a bigger issue against double teams in the NFL.

    – An older prospect with limited college production.

    NOTES

    – Born May 24, 1999

    – Northern Alabama transfer

    – Not ranked in the 2017 recruiting class, per 247Sports composite rankings

    – No major injuries

    – 15 starts in two seasons at WKU

    – 16 starts in three seasons at UNA

    – WKU stats (two seasons): 62 total tackles (27 solo), six TFL, four sacks, three PD, one FF

    – UNA stats (three seasons): 81 total tackles (37 solo), nine TFL, two sacks, four PD

    – 2022 Honors: Conference USA Honorable Mention

    OVERALL

    With great size and impressive strength, Brodric Martin can be a space-eating defensive tackle in the NFL. His best fit is as a 0- to 1-technique nose in a system that asks him to two-gap. He's nearly impossible to move one-on-one and can hold his own against double teams.

    However, expecting Martin to stand out by making a ton of plays against the run or as a pass-rusher is unrealistic. He lacks the athleticism to make tackles outside of a phone booth when running backs cut, even if he does get off blocks, and his pass-rush arsenal is almost non-existent.

    Still, he's a solid two-down player who can factor into the defensive line rotation on first and second downs.

    GRADE: 5.7 (Backup/Draftable, 6th-7th Round)

    OVERALL RANK: TBD

    POSITION RANK: TBD

    PRO COMPARISON: Al Woods

    Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder