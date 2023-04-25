Jake Andrews NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Troy IOL

Ed Zurga/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 305

HAND: 10"

ARM: 31 7/8"

WINGSPAN: 78"

40-YARD DASH: 5.15

3-CONE: 7.77

SHUTTLE: 4.73

VERTICAL: 26"

BROAD: 8'6"

POSITIVES

— Has a sturdy build, low center of gravity and solid play strength to hold the point and create a seal on angle-drive blocks.

— Very good competitive toughness with a tone-setting demeanor. Consistently runs his feet through contact and agitates defenders by finishing to the echo of the whistle.

— Most effective in the post on double-teams with the ability to create lift and dig out head-up nose tackles.

— Tight punch with welding grip strength to create quick leverage and stay attached once latched.

— Wrestling background shows up on tape with how well he negotiates leverage throughout the block.

— Processing skills went through a linear progression as the 2022 season progressed and he gained comfort at a new position (his first year at the pivot full-time).

NEGATIVES

— Below-average athletic ability and lateral quickness.

— Little margin for error with timing, angles and recognition skills, lacking the reactionary skills to recover consistently.

— Steps under himself when attempting to redirect against moves across his face, resulting in soft edges.

— Not much range or fluidity on the move to track down fast-flow second-level targets.

2022 STATISTICS

— 14 starts at center

— First-team AP All-Sun Belt

NOTES

— Former 3-star tackle recruit out of Stanhope Elmore High School in Millbrook, Alabama, where he wrestled and won the state championship as a senior

— 38 career starts at right guard (23) and center (15)

— Turns 24 years old on November 11th

— Accepted an invite to the 2023 Senior Bowl

OVERALL

Jake Andrews is a three-year starter with 38 career starts split between right guard (23) and center (15), including 14 at the pivot in 2022 inside Troy's 55-45 run-pass split, multiple run game centered around gap concepts and inside zone. Andrews has a sturdy, compact and sawed-off build with adequate athletic ability.

Andrews wins with his natural leverage, low center of gravity, strong hands and a firm grasp on how to manipulate leverage to his advantage once engaged. He plays with control on angle-drive and double-team blocks, holding the point, creating lift and using positional leverage to create seals and alleys.

Andrews caps it off with a tone-setting demeanor, using his strong hands and constant leg drive to strain and fight through the whistle. He will struggle dealing with NFL speed due to his middling foot quickness and short arms, leaving him vulnerable to losing across his face when isolated in pass protection, on gap exchanges and on second-level climbs.

Andrews dies slowly in his anchor with a low pad level and center of gravity. He showed improved processing skills as the year went on, as he gained comfort at the pivot after being a tick slow reading out games and late-loopers earlier in the season.

Overall, Andrews has a squatty, compact build with middling athletic ability and length. But he's a proficient grappler once engaged with solid play strength and the right demeanor to compete for a roster spot at center in a multiple run scheme.

GRADE: 5.9 (Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7)

OVERALL RANK: TBD

POSITION RANK: TBD

PRO COMPARISON: Ted Larsen

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn