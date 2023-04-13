Zack Kuntz NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Old Dominion TE

Lee Coleman/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'7"

WEIGHT: 255

HAND: 10 1/4"

ARM: 34"

WINGSPAN: N/A

40-YARD DASH: 4.55

3-CONE: 6.87

SHUTTLE: 4.12

VERTICAL: 40"

BROAD: 10'8"

POSITIVES

— Ideal build for the position, which helps make him a worthwhile developmental prospect.

— Great acceleration and speed. Can be a threat beyond 15 yards.

— Very good agility and mobility. Shows quick feet and smooth change of direction.

— Flashes of snappy route-running and the ability to separate.

NEGATIVES

— Poor ability to work through contact during routes. Gets hit and loses momentum.

— Poor ability to play the ball in the air. Struggles to time jumps and fight through contact at the catch point.

— Poor blocker. Often approaches blocks with hesitance. Play strength is subpar.

2023 STATISTICS

— 5 G, 12 REC, 144 YDS (12.0 AVG), 2 TD

NOTES

— DOB: June 6, 1999

— 4-star recruit in Penn State's 2018 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings

— Transferred to Old Dominion in 2021

— 15 career starts (all at Old Dominion)

— 2021 first-team All-Conference USA

OVERALL

Zach Kuntz is a Day 3 home run swing on athletic traits and potential, but he has a long, long way to go before he'll be ready to play in the NFL.

Athletically, Kuntz is rare. At 6'7" and 255 pounds, he has some of the best acceleration and speed in the class. He jolts off the line of scrimmage and can fly past defenders in a hurry when running routes such as seams, crossers and corners.

Kuntz is also a sick athlete when it comes to change of direction. He plays with fast, controlled footwork and the ability to smoothly drop his hips to explode out of route breaks. When given a bit of space to operate, Kuntz has all the tools to be a separator.

With that being said, athleticism is about all Kuntz has right now. His play versus contact is a concern. As a route-runner, Kuntz struggles to maneuver press at the line, and he shows a poor understanding of how to use his body to push off and fight for positioning later on in routes. As a result, he often loses his momentum and remains covered.

Additionally, Kuntz doesn't play to his size when it comes to contested scenarios. He often misjudges the ball in the air and doesn't appear comfortable fighting through contact to go up for the ball.

Blocking is a struggle for Kuntz right now, too. He has the size to do it, but he often plays hesitant and doesn't appear to play with good strength. Kuntz is not ready to be an in-line blocker or a movable blocker in space at this stage. He will need a few years to iron out his technique and add strength.

Kuntz is an uber-talented dice roll on a wide receiver/tight end hybrid type. He has all of the size and athletic talent in the world; he just needs a lot of work as a technician and in regard to play strength. The hope is that NFL coaching, as well as a pro strength and conditioning system, can get Kuntz to unlock his potential and become a passing-game weapon.

GRADE: 6.4 (High-Level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK:

POSITION RANK:

PRO COMPARISON: Logan Thomas

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen