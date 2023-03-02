Keondre Coburn NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Texas DL

Tim Warner/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 332

HAND: 9 1/8"

ARM: 31 1/2"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 5.22

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

POSITIVES

– Physical at the point of attack and has plenty of strength to gain control of the block.

– When slanting, he does a good job getting skinny and keeping his feet moving through contact to get penetration.

– Takes on blocks with a wide base and has a very strong lower body to easily create stalemates one-on-one and concede little ground against double teams. Also helps him fight back against pressure if a slant puts him out of position.

– Against combo blocks, he attacks the man he's lined up across from and has the size and strength to occupy two offensive linemen and free-up linebackers.

– Solid at recognizing when he starts losing ground versus doubles to drop to a knee and create a pile.

– Violent and strong to shed blocks.

– Has good leg drive on his bull rush.

– Can be effective as the looper in line games against deep passes, he has solid agility for his size and can collapse the pocket with a head of steam.

– Could develop a hump-by move as a pass-rusher, he showed flashes of winning with it and has plenty of strength for it to be an effective move for him down the line.

NEGATIVES

– Stands up out of his stance by his second step and relies on natural leverage to get under offensive linemen's pads.

– Can be slow to get his hands up and has wide placement.

– Has shorter arms which limits his extension as a run defender and when bull-rushing.

– Will get reached by quicker offensive linemen against outside zones.

– Poor gap discipline overall, he leaves his assignment early and likes to duck underneath blocks against stretch runs, occasionally blocking himself.

– Needs to know how he's built as a pass-rusher, he tries to work finesse moves too often instead of just getting off the ball and working off a bull rush.

– Isn't accurate with his hands as a pass rusher, often seems to aimlessly flail them around.

NOTES

– DOB: May 23, 2000

– A 4-Star recruit in the 2018 class, No. 123 overall, No. 11 DT

– Injuries: 2020 (High ankle sprain, left 1 game early)

– 45 career starts

– Career stats (five seasons): 96 total tackles (52 solo), 14 TFL, 5.5 sacks, 2 PD, 2 FFs

– 2022 Honors: Second-Team All-Big 12 (coaches and AP), Honorable Mention Big 12 Defensive Lineman of the Year.

– 2021 Honors: Honorable Mention All-Big 12 (coaches)

– 2020 Honors: Honorable Mention All-Big 12 (coaches)

OVERALL

Keondre Coburn is a prototypical space-eating defensive tackle against the run. He might not always make the play, but he's nearly impossible to move and can occupy offensive linemen to give linebackers open lanes to make tackles near the line of scrimmage. Offensively, you're hoping for a stalemate at best if you leave him one-on-one blocked.

As a pass-rusher, Coburn does leave a little something to be desired. I think if he just hones in on his bull rush and finds moves to work off that, he can get pressure more consistently. He's also a solid athlete overall for his size which gives him more upside as a rusher, and some good testing numbers at the combine can shake the "for his size" part of that statement.

Schematically, the Texas product is pretty versatile. He can two-gap, penetrate or be used on slants, and he can play anywhere from nose to a 2i-technique. So it's really just a matter of what teams will be looking for on Day 2; a run-stuffing defensive tackle with pass-rush upside, or someone who can put pressure on the quarterback immediately. His lack of length could be an issue too, listed at 6'2" and appears to have short arms.

GRADE: 7.1 (High-level Backup/Potential Starter, 3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 102

POSITION RANK: DL16

PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Shelvin

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder