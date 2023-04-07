DJ Turner II NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan CB

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 178

HAND: 9⅝"

ARM: 30¾"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.26

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 38.5"

BROAD: 10'11"

POSITIVES

— Versatility to play as outside cornerback while also working from the slot at times.

— Excellent top-end speed with very good burst. Has the recovery speed to get back in position downfield.

— Has active and quick feet to stay square and mirror at the line. Uses hands well in press to reroute receivers. Also has fluid hips to flip and swivel.

— Often finds himself in a good position downfield. Able to cut off receivers and get into them when running downfield.

NEGATIVES

— Allows separation to receivers at the top of routes. Shows hesitancy out of breaks at times.

— Can get bumped off his line downfield and can struggle working around bigger receivers.

— Tackling is a question, as he can take poor angles and come into the tackle out of control.

2022 STATISTICS

— 14 G, 36 Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 INT, 10 PBU, 1 FR

NOTES

— DOB: Nov. 9, 2000

— 22 career starts

— 2022: 2nd Team All-Big Ten (coaches)

— 2021: All-Big Ten Honorable Mention (media and coaches)

OVERALL

DJ Turner II is an explosive cornerback who has shown versatility within the secondary, whether it is on the outside or in the slot. A technical, savvy prospect, he has the ability to play in multiple schemes. Though he may be slightly undersized, he has the speed to run with just about anyone he is matched up against.

In the pass game, he has shown the ability to play in both man and zone coverage. When in man, he has often played from press, where he does a very good job of sliding his feet to match the receiver's release while also using his hands to keep them from working downfield.

When downfield, he does a great job of getting into receivers and working them off their line. He has struggled with bigger or more physical receivers in that area of the field, as they can easily move him or bump him off for position. Though he does a very good job of working through the receiver, his lack of length has routinely shown up.

As a run defender, he has shown the physicality and willingness to support the run. He makes quick reads and triggers quickly but often comes up out of control and can take poor angles. He is a wrap tackler who prefers to drag down the ball-carrier. When out in space, he also sometimes dives at ball-carriers, looking for the big hit instead of the secure tackle.

Turner's explosiveness is one of the key factors that will allow him to succeed. He will be able to run with most anyone he is matched up against but will need to continue to get stronger and add weight.

Though he was mostly an outside cornerback in college, he will probably be asked to work from the slot at the next level. Turner has a role in the NFL and will look to walk into that role early in his career.

GRADE: 6.9 (Potential role player)



OVERALL RANK: 89

POSITION RANK: CB11

PRO COMPARISON: Anthony Averett

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings