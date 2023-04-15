Brenton Strange NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Penn State TE

John Jones/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'3 3/4"

WEIGHT: 253

HAND: 9 5/8"

ARM: 31 1/8"

40-YARD DASH: 4.70

3-CONE: 7.25

SHUTTLE: 4.46

VERTICAL: 36"

BROAD: 10'4"

POSITIVES

— Above-average speed. Has enough juice to be a playmaker.

— Very good explosive ability. Can make sharp cuts and make defenders miss.

— Above-average YAC in limited sample. Tough, explosive profile.

— Good blocker. Feisty, strong, and has enough size.

NEGATIVES

— Middling flexibility and change of direction. A bit stiff in space.

— Below-average route runner right now. Can be a little upright and struggle transitioning out of breaks.

— Did not show many instances of winning the ball in the air.

2022 STATISTICS

— 13 G, 32 REC, 362 YDS (11.3 AVG), 5 TD

NOTES

— DOB: December 27, 2000

— 4-star recruit in 2018 class, per 247 Sports' composite rating

— 30 career starts

— 2022 third-team All-Big Ten

OVERALL

Brenton Strange is a solid Day 3 bet on explosiveness and a hunger for blocking.

Strange is an intriguing athlete when it comes to speed and explosive ability. Though not a true burner for the position, Strange runs well for a 253-pounder. He's got the speed to threaten seams and crossers at a baseline level, which is enough to reasonably make him a three-level threat. Strange also plays with great burst. Whether it's his first few steps off the line or with the ball, Strange has a way of kicking it up two gears as soon as he wants to. That helps him greatly as a YAC threat, especially when paired with his toughness.

Strange also has nice tools as a blocker. He's not overwhelming, but Strange clears the thresholds when it comes to size and strength for in-line blocking. Better yet, Strange is pretty feisty and willing to get his hands dirty, which only serves to maximize the strength he does have.

On the flip side, Strange isn't a finished receiver yet. Strange's route-running, in particular, leaves something to be desired. He plays high and doesn't show the bend to get in and out of route breaks comfortably, leading to inconsistent separation. It's likely going to take him some time to iron out those skills in the NFL.

Strange also needs to prove himself more as a ball-winner. He has the size, strength, and explosive ability for it, but it wasn't a consistent part of his game in college.

Strange can be a viable TE2 out of the gate with the potential to grow into more down the line. His blend of size, speed, and explosion is enticing, and his blocking skills translate to being able to play both in-line and as a wing/H. The hope is that a couple years of NFL coaching can level-up Strange's route-running and contested catch ability.

GRADE: 6.2 (High-level Developmental Prospect)

PRO COMPARISON: Tommy Tremble

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen