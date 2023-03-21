Jalin Hyatt NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Tennessee WR

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 176

HAND: 9"

ARM: 32 1/2"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.40

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 40"

BROAD: 11'3"

POSITIVES

— Elite burst and acceleration off the line. Threatens DBs immediately.

— Great downfield speed. Will be an NFL team's primary field-stretcher right away.

— Can be used as a jet sweep weapon due to acceleration and speed.

— Above-average ball tracking and hands. Flashes the ability to make tough catches.

— Willing blocker.

NEGATIVES

— Frail build. Will struggle with NFL press coverage and physicality.

— Below-average change of direction skills. High-waisted build, stiff in the hips.

— Below-average burst out of route breaks. Doesn't generate separation consistently on anything but simple vertical routes.

— Limited route tree at Tennessee; often schemed up to have free releases at the line.

— YAC skills are underwhelming. Vision and change of direction limits him.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 GM, 67 REC, 1,267 YDS (18.9 AVG), 15 TD

NOTES

— DOB: September 25, 2001



— 4-star WR in 2020 class, per 247 Sports' composite rating

— 14 career starts

— 2022 first-team All-American

— 2022 Biletnikoff Award winner

OVERALL



Jalin Hyatt is a one-trick speed threat whose game will have to expand to have the same impact in the NFL as he did in college.

Hyatt's game is all about speed. The Biletnikoff winner fires off the line with great explosion and instantly eats away at a defensive back's cushion, forcing the issue on them sooner rather than later. Hyatt hits his top speed quickly, and his top speed is about as devastating as it gets for a player at 6'0". Hyatt was almost never caught from behind once he got the step on his opponent, assuming the throw allowed him to keep running into open grass.

Hyatt also has solid ball skills. Though not someone who can go up above the rim and win true 50-50 balls, Hyatt does well to track the ball down the field. He's flashed the ability to track and catch the ball over his shoulder, as well as make a few difficult catches in traffic. That kind of ability to capitalize on the downfield chances he creates for himself is huge.

That being said, Hyatt was helped a lot by Tennessee's system. Tennessee's offense consistently gave Hyatt free releases via slot alignments, stacks, bunches, and exceptionally wide splits into the wide side of the field. Likewise, Tennessee's use of the wide side of the field made it easy for Hyatt to stride out in space unimpeded more often than not, which won't as often be the case in the NFL. Hyatt's route tree was also pretty limited to go routes, posts, glances, and slants.

Hyatt is also an incomplete player right now. Hyatt's route-running is lacking. He doesn't waste very much movement via technique, but his high-waisted build makes him stiff in the hips. He can struggle to sink and explode out of routes, which limits his ability to separate on non-vertical routes. Hyatt's YAC skills are also surprisingly mediocre for someone with such blazing speed. Hyatt doesn't have a very natural vision or demeanor as a runner, nor does he have the change of direction skills or strength to shake too many tackles.

Hyatt's speed alone will make him useful out of the gate. He should immediately be an effective downfield threat and a useful field-stretching decoy at worst. However, Hyatt's middling route-running skills and difficult transition from Tennessee's offense to the NFL could make for a bumpy start while he tries to find another pitch beside his fastball.

GRADE: 6.9 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 99

POSITION RANK: WR14

PRO COMPARISON: Paul Richardson

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen