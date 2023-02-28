Anton Harrison NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Oklahoma OT

Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 315

HAND: TBD

ARM: TBD

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Very good play strength to quickly dissipate and dish out power while maintaining a strong, firm base through contact.

— Shows solid pass pro technique with the footwork and patience to stay inside-out on rushers, get to his spot against various alignments and mix up the timing of his strikes to keep rushers guessing.

— Has the foot quickness to redirect upfield and close off the corner against speed rushes with the length to keep rushers at his fingertips, press and widen them off of his frame.

— Commanding, elite-level grip strength to tie up defenders once latched with the torque to create immediate displacement and knockdown finishes.

— Very young with room to mature physically, refine his body and gain even more strength.

NEGATIVES

— Needs to improve the presence of his inside 'drag' hand use on the frontside of run plays to play with better control, keep defenders in front of him and prevent giving up penetration across his face.

— Has an upright playing style with marginal knee-bend and pad level.

— Will need to tighten up his angles up to the second level off of combo blocks to more consistently line up smaller, moving targets.

— Played in a scheme that limited exposure to true dropback passes against widely-aligned edge-rushers.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 starts; 11 at LT and one at RT

— First-Team All-Big 12 selection

NOTES

— Former 4-star tackle recruit out of Archbishop Carroll High School in Washington D.C.

— 34 career game appearances with 24 starts; 23 at LT and one at RT

— Opted out of the 2022 Cheez-It Bowl

— Will be 21-years old throughout his rookie season (born 2-2-02)

OVERALL

Anton Harrison is a two-year starter inside Oklahoma's inside zone, gap-based run scheme with extensive RPOs, quick passes and an approximate 60-40 run-pass split. Harrison has a lean build and well-rounded dispersion of weight on his frame with very good length. He has good overall movement skills and balance to maintain posture, upright and on his feet through contact.

Harrison wins using very good play strength, heavy hands and a strong base to halt movement on command and generate major force and torque to uproot defenders on kick-out, down and base blocks. He does a nice job locating the hip/ribcage of interior run defenders on double-teams to dent and feed them over on double-teams with the burst needed to align second-level targets.

Once latched inside the frame of the opponent, reps end quickly, and his feet remain active through contact, leading to good steer and sustain skills. He plays with a very physical, aggressive demeanor, seeking to initiate contact with defenders. Harrison is a good finisher, consistently working to create lift and dump defenders for knockdowns.

Harrison's biggest weakness in the run game is a habit of forgetting his inside "drag" hand on the frontside of stretch run plays, leading to penetration across his face. He also has an upright playing style that can lead to leaning into contact and losing initial leverage when his hand placement isn't perfect, shrinking his margin for error and forcing him into recovery mode a little too often.

Harrison operates inside a run-first, RPO-centric scheme that shields him from having to execute many true drop-back passing concepts, and he faced a lot of three-man fronts in the Big 12, resulting in not being challenged much as a pass-protector.

Harrison does a very good job staying square and inside-out on rushers to force them to go through or around him where his stout anchor shines, as does his ability to utilize his length and keep defenders at his fingertips to widen and protect the corner. Harrison's heavy hands create jarring power on contact to stymie a lot of rushes down the middle, and he shows a quick snatch and Hamilton techniques to take away leverage against the long-arm and bull-rush.

Harrison has the quickness to expand his landmarks and protect the edge on an island, but there will likely be a significant increase in how often he is asked to do that in the NFL.

Overall, Harrison is a tone-setting presence at tackle with the size, length, core strength and heavy hands to back it up, plus good movement skills to protect the corner and track targets on the move. He needs to clean up some of his technique and leverages in the run game and will be asked to do significantly more as a pass-protector in most NFL schemes, which would carry a bit of a learning curve. However, the foundation and runway are in place for a plus starter to materialize within his first couple of seasons.

GRADE: 7.8 (Potential Impact Player)

OVERALL RANK: 70

POSITION RANK: OT6

PRO COMPARISON: Taylor Moton

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn