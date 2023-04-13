Mikel Jones NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Syracuse LB

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

HEIGHT: 5'11 5/8"

WEIGHT: 229

HAND: 10 1/4"

ARM: 32 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 79 3/8"

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: 7.21

SHUTTLE: 4.57

VERTICAL: 30"

BROAD: 9'5"

POSITIVES

– Good athlete who is a smooth mover and can run. Closes quickly when blitzing or coming downhill.

– Shown flashes of using his athletic ability to slip blocks from offensive linemen working to the second level, primarily versus outside runs.

– Has the speed to carry running backs and tight ends in zone coverage or play Tampa 2.

– Good at locating threats to his area when playing zone.

– Wrap tackler who rarely misses.

NEGATIVES

– Undersized for the position and needs to get bigger to avoid getting pushed out of his gap by offensive linemen. Gets stuck on blocks against inside runs.

– Instincts are shaky versus the run. He'll fit in the wrong gap occasionally, get caught trying to work around a block or leave his assignment early, creating second-level rushing lanes for running backs.

– Not a thumper as a tackler who is going to limit yards after contact.

– Could afford to work for more depth on his zone drops against play action.

– Poor agility testing suggests he'll struggle in man coverage against shifty running backs.

2022 STATS

– 11 G, 84 TOT (42 SOLO), 7 TFL, 4 SK, 1 FF

NOTES

– Born October 11, 2000

– A 3-star recruit in the 2019 class, No. 423 overall, No. 22 OLB, per 247Sports' composite rankings

– No major injuries

– 38 career starts

– 2022 Honors: Team captain, third-team All-ACC (coaches), second-team All-ACC (AP)

– 2021 Honors: Team captain, fIrst-team All-ACC (coaches, PFF, AP), Second-most tackles in ACC (110)

– 2020 Honors: Honorable Mention All-ACC (coaches)

– 2019 Honors: Third-team All-Freshman (PFF)

OVERALL

Mikel Jones is an athletic linebacker who could be a good backup in a zone-heavy system. He's good at locating threats and has the movement skills to take away throwing windows or carry routes down the field. However, he might lack change-of-direction skills based on his poor agility testing, although that wasn't exposed much in college.

Against the run, Jones' lack of size and strength becomes an issue. If he can slip blocks, primarily on outside runs, he can be effective. But that requires his instincts to be right, which they aren't always. When he has to take offensive linemen on with his hands versus inside runs, he gets pushed out of his gap and gets stuck on the block.

The Orangeman will need to carve out a role on special teams to land on an NFL roster in Year 1, which he does have experience doing in college.

GRADE: 5.5 (Backup/draftable - Rounds 6-7)

OVERALL RANK: TBD

POSITION RANK: TBD

PRO COMPARISON: Neville Hewitt

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder