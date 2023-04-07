Eli Ricks NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Alabama CB

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 188

HAND: 8 ⅞"

ARM: 32 ⅜"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Has great size and length with 32 ⅜" arms. Length shows up in the pass game.

— Shows above-average change of direction when playing from press. Has active feet and does a good job of sinking his hips out of breaks. Also shows a burst out of breaks to drive on shorter routes.

— Tracks the ball well and has good timing on his pass breakups.

— Willing tackler who will support the run from his position.

NEGATIVES

— Can raise up out of his stance in press and reach at times, causing him to fall out of position.

— Long strider who can take time to get to top speed. Lacks ideal twitch.

— Below-average vision in zone coverage. Gambles at times and often looks unsure of what he sees.

— Can struggle in the run game. Not a secure tackler and can get shielded on the edge, giving up his leverage.

2022 STATISTICS

— 8 G, 13 TOT, 1 TFL, 4 PBU, 0 INT

NOTES

— 18 Games Started

— 2022 Preseason first-team All-American (AP, PFF)

— 2022 back and head injury

— 2021 shoulder surgery (labrum)

— 2020 Freshman All-America (FWAA)

— 2020 third-team All-America (AP)

— 2020 second-team All-SEC (AP)

— 2020 Freshman All-SEC (Coaches)

OVERALL

Eli Ricks is a raw cornerback with great length. Formerly one of the top high school cornerbacks in the nation, Ricks continued that play in his earlier years at LSU. However, a shoulder injury and LSU and both a back and head injury at Alabama limited him to only 18 starts across three seasons.

When playing against the pass, Ricks does a good job of disrupting routes from press. He moves his feet well while using his long arms to control receivers off the line. He can lose his position at times, but he does a good job of sinking his hips and breaking on short routes. His length and great timing allows him to blanket receivers on routes that he can stay square on.

When playing the ball in the air, Ricks shows natural ball skills to high-point and catch the ball away from his body. When playing routes downfield, he occasionally struggles with faster receivers, as he can take some time to get to top speed. He also tends to get stacked and give up too many catches.

Ricks is willing to engage as a run defender, but he doesn't always wrap up or secure his tackles. He'll wrap up ball-carriers and drive his feet through the tackle at times, but he also tends to dive at feet and give large running lanes. When out on the edge, Ricks occasionally struggles with blockers. He lacks strength and can be bullied at times by larger receivers. That causes him to run around blocks and give up his leverage.

Ultimately, Ricks is a highly talented athlete who is just as raw with his technique. He has a fairly high ceiling, but he will need to continue to develop a good amount before reaching that potential. He would be a very good pick early on Day 3 for a team that can wait for him to hone his craft.

GRADE: 6.4 (High-Level Developmental Prospect - Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 145

POSITION RANK: CB18

PRO COMPARISON: Shaun Wade

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings