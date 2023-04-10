Jon Gaines II NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for UCLA IOL

Ric Tapia/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 303

HAND: 33 5/8"

ARM: 10 1/8"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 5.01

3-CONE: 7.31

SHUTTLE: 4.45

VERTICAL: 32 1/2"

BROAD: 9'6"

POSITIVES

— Fluid, athletic mover with very good burst, quickness and speed

— Excels climbing and ricocheting up to the second level when uncovered or off of zone combo blocks to intersect, steer and seal off backers

— Smoothly redirects laterally to mirror speed moves in pass-protection

— Flashes ability to create leverage and control on jump sets using a double-under technique

NEGATIVES

— High-cut frame with an upright, straight-legged playing style

— Lacks the lower-half strength to consistently anchor against power or hold the point of attack on base blocks

— More of a 'fitter' than a 'hitter' into contact

— Struggles adjusting his aiming points and landmarks against post-snap movement, losing quickly across his face

2023 STATISTICS

— 13 starts at RG

NOTES

— Former 3-star tackle recruit out of Marquette University High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

— 30 career starts: 27 at RG, two at center and one at RT

— His 4.45 short shuttle was the best among all OL at the combine

— Invited to the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

OVERALL

Jon Gaines II is a three-year starter with 30 career starts primarily at right guard, including 13 in 2022 inside the Bruins' 55-45 run-pass split, play-action/RPO heavy offense with a zone-based run scheme. Gaines has a narrow, high-cut frame with an upright, straight-legged playing style, good length and very good athletic ability.

Gaines wins as a run-blocker on the move using his fluid movement skills to intersect, latch and steer linebackers out of rush lanes on zone climbs. He is more of a placement blocker that fits rather than explodes into contact and has solid but unspectacular finishing skills to run his feet and strain to the whistle. Gaines' middling play strength result in getting jolted back on contact to the wrong side of the line of scrimmage on base blocks, and because of his upright style he falls off of blocks with ease. He will also dip his head, lean and waist-bend against sudden post-snap movement across his face.

In pass-protection, Gaines shows good foot quickness and redirect skills to mirror against speed-rushers that attack upfield with some flashes of an effective double-under technique on jump sets to create quick control and leverage on defensive tackles. He shows marginal anchoring ability that results in him getting jolted on his heels and pried open against power, and he provides little thump or pop finding work when uncovered.

Overall, Gaines is a very athletic, effective move blocker who can track, connect and steer smaller targets away from rush lanes and stay in front of speed moves in pass-protection, but his narrow, angular build and upright playing style with mediocre power make it difficult for him to hold the point and control bigger, hulking defensive linemen. Gaines is a worthy end-of-the-draft flier or priority free agent to add as competition at center.

GRADE: 5.5 (Backup/draftable)

OVERALL RANK: TBD

POSITION RANK: TBD

PRO COMPARISON: Luke Wattenberg

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn