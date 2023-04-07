Ronnie Bell NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Michigan WR

Lance King/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 191

HAND: 9.5"

ARM: 31"

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH: 4.54

3-CONE: 6.98

SHUTTLE: 4.15

VERTICAL: 38.5"

BROAD: 10'0"

POSITIVES

— Smart, efficient route-runner. Smooth in and out of breaks; understands how to sidestep contact.

— Above-average explosion and quickness. Comes off the line quickly and explodes out of breaks.

— Good hands. Natural catcher who can locate the ball outside his frame.

— Very good off-script WR. Understands how to work to open space and back to the QB.

NEGATIVES

— Below-average play strength. Can struggle finishing at the catch point at times.

— Mediocre YAC skills. No dominant athletic trait to lean on.

— Poor blocker. Needs to show more strength and energy.

2023 STATISTICS

— 14 G, 62 REC, 889 YDS (14.3 AVG), 4 TD

NOTES

— DOB: January 28, 2000

— 3-star recruit in 2018 class, per 247Sports' composite rating

— 31 career starts

— 2022 third-team All-Big Ten

— Torn ACL in 2021, missing all but one game

OVERALL

Ronnie Bell is a smooth, savvy wide receiver who may lack the high-end athletic tools to be a true game-changer.

Bell wins by being a route technician. At the snap, Bell understands how to combat press coverage and give himself the best opportunity to stay clean. When combined with his impressive acceleration, Bell can reliably give himself early advantages on routes. Bell does well to capitalize, too. He is a smart, snappy route-runner with the flexibility and short-area explosion to get in and out of breaks with great efficiency. Better yet, Bell's route-running style and completeness allows him to win both from the slot and outside.

Bell is also a sort of safety blanket. He has very reliable hands, even when it comes to making acrobatic sideline catches or snagging passes just outside his frame. It's not often you'll find Bell dropping passes he shouldn't. Additionally, Bell is exceptional at playing off-script. He understands how to make himself friendly to the quarterback during scramble drills and work into open space.

That said, the ceiling for Bell's game isn't terribly exciting. Bell, at 191 pounds, can struggle to win the physicality game. His technique often saves him versus press, but when jammed later in routes or when contested at the catch point, Bell can struggle to match up. Moreover, Bell doesn't have a single athletic trait he can rely on to generate explosive plays. His speed is average, his quickness doesn't quite translate to YAC the way it does route running, and he isn't the type of ball-carrier to power through tacklers for yardage.

Bell will be a good WR4 right away. His mix of flexibility, route-running technique and steady hands will make him a viable backup slot and Z receiver with the potential to grow into a starting role. That said, Bell likely tops out as a low-end WR2 or quality WR3 because of his lack physical and athletic standout traits.

GRADE: 6.4 (High-level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 137

POSITION RANK: WR20

PRO COMPARISON: Discount Chris Olave

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen