Kenderick Duncan Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Louisville S

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

HEIGHT: 6'1.25"

WEIGHT: 217

HAND: 10 1/8"

ARM: 33 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 81"

40-YARD DASH: 4.62

3-CONE: 6.85

SHUTTLE: 4.35

VERTICAL: 33"

BROAD: 10'00"

POSITIVES

—Good size and length.

—Strong play-recognition skills.

NEGATIVES

—Tentative at point of contact, does not strike ball-carriers.

—Body control and change of direction is erratic.

—Lacks ideal athletic profile, a tad of a liability in coverage.

2022 STATISTICS

—44 tackles (32 solo)

NOTES

—35 Starts

—Hip surgery prior to 2022 season, foot surgery at end of 2021 season.

OVERALL

Kenderick Duncan Jr. arrived at Louisville as a transfer from Georgia Southern in 2021 and made an immediate impact, starting 12 games for the Cardinals while recording 76 tackles, 4 TFL's and 4 PBU's. His 2022 campaign was a bit of a disappointment, however, as Duncan saw his workload diminish throughout the season en route to his worst statistical season in college.

Duncan proves to be a bit of a liability in coverage. His lack of speed and change of direction create a mismatch in coverage situations that teams would attack when identified. While he is physical with receivers, Duncan is simply unable to recover when he's beat and has been responsible for a few long scores in both man and zone.

Against the run, Duncan's game begins to take shape a bit more. He does a good job of identifying runs and play action, which allows him to get into position somewhat quicker. While he doesn't fly downhill and strike ball-carriers, Duncan is a fine tackler, although a bit tentative. In the open field, some issues with Duncan's erratic angles and body control are apparent, as he simply struggles to hone in on ball-carriers when forced to change direction.

Overall, Duncan is a difficult prospect to have a ton of faith in because of his athletic profile and diminished workload in 2022. A potential move into the box full-time could perhaps quell some of the shortcomings in his game, as he simply does not have the coverage ability to play deep.

GRADE: 5.7 (Backup/Draftable - Seventh Round)

OVERALL RANK:

POSITION RANK:

PRO COMPARISON: Mark Barron

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings