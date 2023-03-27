Tank Bigsby NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Auburn RB

Justin Ford/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 210

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 32"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.56

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 32 1/2"

BROAD: 9'11"

POSITIVES

— Tough, physical runner. Fearless between the tackles.

— Great balance and strength.

— Very good stop/start explosiveness. Can stop his feet and burst in a different direction effectively.

— Above-average flexibility. Can weave behind the line and through the second level well.

— Reliable hands out of the backfield as a checkdown option.

NEGATIVES

— Wildly inconsistent vision. Brings too many TFL upon himself.

— Erratic and at times uncoordinated runner. Loses his footing and momentum too often.

— Below-average pass protector.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 GM, 179 ATT, 970 YDS (5.4 AVG), 10 TD; 30 REC, 180 YDS, 0 TD

NOTES

— DOB: August 30, 2001

— 4-star recruit in 2020, per 247Sports' composite ratings

— Three-year starter

— 2020 SEC Freshman of the Year

— Minor hip injury in 2020

OVERALL

Tank Bigsby is a physical, explosive runner who needs to find consistency in order to realize his potential as an NFL starter.

Bigsby lives up to the "Tank" nickname. At a hair under 6'0" and 210 pounds, he is a violent downhill runner when he wants to be. He has a thick frame, especially in his lower body, and absorbs contact well. When paired with his aggressive rushing style, ample acceleration and good balance, Bigsby is tough to bring down once he gets a head of steam.

Bigsby is also good in space for a back his size. He shows good flexibility and fluidity when it comes to changing rushing lanes, as well as managing the second level. More impressively, he has wicked explosion in tight spaces. His ability to stop on a dime and explode out in another direction is devastating for a player his size.

Where Bigsby struggles is consistency. He is an erratic, uncontrolled runner. His vision runs hot and cold, vacillating between relentless downhill running and overzealous cutbacks and bounces. Additionally, Bigsby's cuts and movements can be too wild at times, leaving him to lose all of his momentum or outright forcing him to stumble. As a result of the two issues, Bigsby often runs himself into unnecessary tackles for loss and is prone to putting the offense behind the sticks.

On passing downs, Bigsby is a mixed bag. He struggles in pass protection. He clearly has the size and strength for it, but his willingness and discipline are not reliable. As a receiver, Bigsby offers a high-ceiling, low-floor profile. He has great hands out of the backfield and the physicality to squeeze out good yardage underneath, but he's no threat to align as a receiver or run vertical routes.

Bigsby has the tools to be an effective NFL back. His size, physicality and explosiveness are all traits you see in starting running backs across the league. However, his inconsistencies as a runner and limited passing-down skills may hurt his ability to earn a full-time role, at least early on in his career.

GRADE: 6.8 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 109

POSITION RANK: RB9

PRO COMPARISON: Chuba Hubbard

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen