Matthew Bergeron NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Syracuse OT

POSITIVES

— Very good play strength in the run game to kick out, steer and seal on angle-drive blocks

— Plays with a physical, aggressive demeanor and does a nice job initiating contact in the run game with square power and force to create instant stalemates and quickly get defenders on their heels

— Does a nice job in the drive phase of run blocks to re-leverage, sink and unlock his hips to increase his power output after initial contact, leading to major displacement and lanes created off his backside

— Stout anchoring ability when he can get to his landmarks; keeps a flat-back with a strong punch to strike, brace and absorb force even when his hands don't land right away

— Flashes the stopping power to halt and jolt rushers when his punch lands

— Shows very good competitive toughness to assert himself as a finisher through the whistle. Looks to impose his will consistently.

NEGATIVES

— Mediocre range on an island with a persistent upkick on the second step in his pass set that leads to him swinging open his hips early. This shortens the corner, creates a soft inside shoulder and opens up two-way go's for rushers that can set up their moves with tempo, hesitations and stutters.

— Average athletic ability that limits his ability to dynamically redirect and change direction laterally, forcing him to lean into contact and hold too often against slippery defenders.

— Feet can get choppy and loud in space, leading him to drift and misalign his opponent when he can't get his hands on them right away.

— Can be overaggressive on contact looking to land a kill shot in the run game, leaving him vulnerable to losing across his face and giving up quick penetration.

NOTES

— Former 247Sports 3-star tackle recruit out of Cegep Garneau High School in Quebec City, Canada.

— Finished his career with 39 starts at tackle; 31 at LT and eight at RT.

— Named second-team All-ACC and was a team captain during the 2022 season.

— Accepted his invite to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

— Bergeron turns 23-years old on February 26th.

OVERALL

Matthew Bergeron is a four-year starter with 39 career starts split between left (31) and right (eight) tackle, including 12 starts on the left side in 2022 for Syracuse's zone-based run scheme with a 55-45 run-pass split. Bergeron has average athletic ability with evenly dispersed weight throughout his frame with a thick, stout build and good arm length.

Bergeron excels as a run-blocker using very good play strength with an aggressive mentality to take the fight to defenders on angle-drive blocks and seal and create alleys off of his backside. He has stiff, powerful strikes with strong hands to establish a firm latch, knock his opponent on their heels, uproot and steer them away from the ball. Bergeron embraces the physicality involved in run-blocking, and he consistently strains and fights to stay attached to blocks and looks to finish through the whistle. While he is adept at creating displacement on the first level, his mediocre redirect and movement skills lead to hit-or-miss ability to fit on targets on the move. He also has a habit of being overaggressive into contact and misaligning his target, causing him to reach, overextend or hold when defenders shift post-snap or are able to get him stacked and attempt to shed.

Bergeron uses a powerful punch to stun pass-rushers and engulf them when he can initiate first meaningful contact. He is best when aggressive in pass-protection and when he gets to his landmarks first and forces defenders to run through him, he can sit down and anchor quickly against power. Bergeron has mediocre foot quickness and range on an island with an upkick on the second step of his pass set that forces him to swing open his hips prematurely, shortening the corner and creating a soft inside shoulder that top competition was able to exploit in 2022 (Ex: versus Myles Murphy and Jared Verse). He also has a habit of drifting in his pass set and over-setting rushers that slow-play the rush and use tempo, showing choppy feet and overall discomfort when he can't end the fight quickly.

Overall, Bergeron brings a tone-setting, physical mentality to the position with the play strength to deliver force on contact, create movement and anchor in tight quarters. With limited range and footwork issues in pass-protection at tackle, his best fit in the NFL is likely inside at guard with the ability to play tackle in a pinch.

GRADE: 7.4 (High-level backup/potential starter)

OVERALL RANK: 49

POSITION RANK: OT4

PRO COMPARISON: Aaron Banks

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn