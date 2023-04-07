Eric Gray NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Oklahoma RB

David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'9½"

WEIGHT: 207

HAND: 9¾"

ARM: 29⅝"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: N/A

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 37.5"

BROAD: 9'10"

POSITIVES

— Physical, nonstop running style. Fights for yardage.

— Great burst and acceleration. Flies to and through the second level.

— Very good explosiveness and cut ability. Can make defenders miss in space.

— Above-average strength and balance. Can knock off hits and come to balance quickly to keep moving.

— Above-average flexibility. Contorts his body to soften contact.

— Comfortable pass-catcher out of the backfield.

NEGATIVES

— Average long speed. Not a major threat to create scoring plays from nothing.

— Can get too cute at the second level at times, which is unnecessary given how well he runs through defenders.

2023 STATISTICS

— 12 G, 213 ATT, 1,366 YDS (6.4 AVG), 11 TD; 33 REC, 229 YDS, 0 TD

NOTES

— DOB: November 4, 1999

— 4-star recruit in Tennessee's 2019 class, per 247Sports' composite list, transferred to Oklahoma in 2021

— 23 career starts (18 at Oklahoma, five at Tennessee)

— 2022 second-team All-Big 12

OVERALL

Eric Gray is a compact, angry runner with plenty of juice in the open field to eventually take command of an NFL backfield.

Though not the biggest back around, he sure tries to run like it. Gray always runs with a full head of steam and makes defenders pay for not taking him on cleanly. He has the ability to let tackles bounce off his lower half, and he'll occasionally plow right over defenders and trudge forward for some extra yardage. When that's coupled with outrageous burst to and through the second level, he can be a devastating runner between the tackles.

Gray is a nifty player in space as well. For one, he has wonderful vision and a natural feel for how to set up defenders and contort his body to minimize contact. Additionally, the 23-year-old is a springy athlete. He shows good explosive ability in tight spaces, allowing him to leave defenders whiffing at air from time to time.

Gray is a good pass-catcher, too. Not only did he take the majority of Oklahoma's receptions out of the backfield, but he even played a major role in Tennessee's passing game in 2019 and 2022 when he wasn't the full-time starter. He has smooth and comfortable hands, as well as the twitchiness and feel for space to thrive as a pass-catcher.

That said, he isn't perfect. For all his tools, he can get caught being indecisive. There are instances when he tries to get too cute, be it at the line of scrimmage or when trying to deal with a second-level defender.

More importantly, his long speed is nothing of note. He isn't slow by any means, but his speed will be a dime a dozen compared to other NFL starting backs. It's also worth noting that he is an older prospect, which has put some tread on his tires and may limit his growth potential compared to younger players.

Gray can be a strong No. 2 running back right away with the potential to work toward a starting role. The physicality, explosiveness and pass-catching skills he brings will all be welcomed immediately by whichever team drafts him. Gray would fit best in a downhill system that can emphasize his strengths between the tackles.

GRADE: 6.8 (Potential role player - Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 107

POSITION RANK: RB8

PRO COMPARISON: D'Ernest Johnson

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen