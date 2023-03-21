Kendre Miller NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for TCU RB

AP Photo/LM Otero

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 215

HAND: 9⅜"

ARM: 32⅜"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: N/A

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: N/A

BROAD: N/A

POSITIVES

— Good, strong build; can handle an NFL workload.

— Great acceleration and top-end speed. Will be a home run threat.

— Above-average lateral quickness. Flashes ability to juke and sidestep defenders.

— Above-average toughness as a runner.

NEGATIVES

— Patient to a fault. Struggles to run with conviction and get north.

— Too often stops his feet; loses momentum and doesn't have the raw strength to offset it.

— Runs upright and with tight hips; can struggle to maneuver smoothly between lanes and at the second level.

— Below-average pass protector. Needs to be stronger and more decisive.

NOTES

— DOB: June 11, 2002

— 3-star recruit in 2020, per 247 Sports' composite rankings

— One-year starter

— 2022 first-team All-Big 12

2022 STATISTICS

— 14 G, 224 ATT, 1,399 YDS (6.2 AVG), 1 TD; 16 REC, 116 YDS, 0 TD

OVERALL

Kendre Miller has the size and speed of a difference-making running back but needs to fill in the finer parts of his game.

A 5'11" and 215-pounder, Miller does well to play to his size. Though not a true bulldozer, he showcases nice balance both at the line of scrimmage and at the second level. He's got just enough size and strength to move piles when he wants to, and he comes alive when he unleashes his skills near the goal line. Getting him to play downhill more consistently will be part of his development, but the tools are there.

The TCU product is quite a burner for his size, too. He excels when he is set loose on the perimeter. Miller's acceleration is devastating, both as he approaches the edge and during the first few steps when he cuts to get north.

Likewise, his top-end speed is more than enough to rip off explosive plays and even the occasional 50-plus-yard touchdown run. Miller earned a 50-plus-yard run in four different games in 2022.

However, he is not yet a complete back. For one, he is a hesitant runner. His vision is patient to a fault, and he rarely plunges forward with the tenacity you might expect of someone his size. He too often stops his feet and halts his own momentum. Miller's size/explosion combo could be devastating, yet he seldom plays up to it.

Additionally, Miller runs with a tight posture. He plays upright and with short, tight steps, often exposing his stiff hips even further. The 20-year-old can struggle to get low and change direction fluidly, which is a problem both behind the line of scrimmage and when navigating between the tackles at the second level.

Miller is a bet on potential. In terms of size, speed and explosion, he has everything you want from a lead back. However, his indecisiveness, stiff rushing style and underdeveloped third-down skills make him more of a project than a readymade starting running back.

Miller will fit best in an outside zone system that simplifies his reads and unlocks his speed on the perimeter.

GRADE: 6.6 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 119

POSITION RANK: RB12

PRO COMPARISON: Jeff Wilson Jr.



Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen