Noah Sewell NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Oregon LB

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 253

HAND: TBD

ARM: TBD

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

POSITIVES

– Has good instincts against the run, and he's good at reading/anticipating where the running back is going on zone runs to make plays outside of his gap. He sifts through the trash well versus power and counter, reads the mesh point well against read option and is quick to sniff out trick plays.

– Physical and strong at the point of attack with pop in his hands to get extension and hold ground against offensive linemen.

– Sheds blocks fairly easily with his strength and extension.

– Flashed the ability to shoulder dip and defeat blocks that way, too, especially against screens when offensive linemen are trying to block him in space.

– Delivers a blow when tackling to limit yards after contact, and he goes for the ball as the second tackler in gang tackles with the strength to rip it out.

– In zone coverage, he gets reroutes and has solid acceleration for his size to help click and close.

– Impressive pass-rusher for a linebacker; he has a handful of moves he can win with, a relentless motor and he gets his hands up when he doesn't hit home to bat passes at the line of scrimmage.

NEGATIVE

– Freezes and falls for pre-snap eye candy and overplays the run against play-action.

– Poor awareness in coverage overall. He'll get caught with his eyes in the backfield, struggles to locate threats coming into his area when playing zone and will leave his man when the quarterback starts to roll on bootlegs and/or scramble drills.

– Lacks the athletic ability to cover tight ends and running backs in man coverage. His lateral movement skills are sub-par to stay in phase.

– His ball skills are rough, and he doesn't have the hand-eye coordination to get PBUs nor the hands for INTs.

– Takes poor angles against outside runs, too shallow from the front side and too deep in pursuit.

– Doesn't use the sideline as his friend and needs to get better at breaking down when tackling in space.

NOTES

– DOB: April 26, 2002

– A 5-Star recruit in the 2020 class, No. 13 overall, No. 2 ILB, per 247Sports composite rankings

– No. 42 on Bruce Feldman's list of exceptional athletes; clocked at 20.85 mph on the GPS, benches 425 pounds, 655-pound sumo deadlift, power-cleaned 345 pounds

– Injuries: 2021 (Right shoulder, left one game early; Concussion, missed half of a game); 2020 (Right leg, left one game early)

– 31 career starts

– Career stats (three seasons): 218 total tackles (105 solo), 20.5 TFL, 7.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 3 FFs

– 2022 Honors: First Team All-Pac 12 (Phil Steele), Second Team All-Pac 12 (coaches, AP), Third Team All-Pac 12 (PFF), Polynesian College Football Player of the Year finalist

– 2021 Honors: First Team All-Pac 12 (coaches, AP), Second Team All-Pac 12 (PFF)

– 2020 Honors: Pac-12 Freshman Defensive Player of the Year (coaches), Freshman All-American (247Sports, Rivals.com, The Athletic), Third Team All-Pac 12 (Phil Steele), Honorable Mention All-Pac 12 (coaches)

OVERALL

About a decade ago, Noah Sewell likely would have been a highly sought-after linebacker in the NFL Draft. His instincts against the run are impressive, allowing him to quickly diagnose the play design and put himself in a position to make the tackles. Plus, he's physical and strong at the point of attack when taking on blocks and can deliver a thud.

However, his coverage skills are a different story. Oregon hardly trusted Sewell in man coverage, likely because he isn't a great athlete and balls would whiz past his ears when playing zone since he doesn't have good eye discipline. That's going to make his scheme fit in the NFL difficult with today's pass-happy league.

The former Duck's report reads more like an edge-defender's than it does a linebacker's, as he's strong against the run and has a few pass-rush moves he can win with. So, a position change could be in store for him at the next level.

If he stays at linebacker, then he'd be best as a two-down Mike in a system that protects him in coverage or has him blitz frequently.

GRADE: 7.1 (High-level backup/Potential starter)

OVERALL RANK: 61

POSITION RANK: LB4

PRO COMPARISON: Dont'a Hightower

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder