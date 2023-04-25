Jaxson Kirkland NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Washington IOL

Jacob Snow/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'7"

WEIGHT: 321

HAND: 33 1/2"

ARM: 10 1/2"

WINGSPAN: 81 7/8"

40-YARD DASH: NA

3-CONE: 7.95

SHUTTLE: 4.88

VERTICAL: 26"

BROAD: 8'3"

POSITIVES

— Very good snap timing with quick feet out of his stance and active hands

— Establishes first meaningful contact with independent strikes as a pass-protector, slipping inside the frame of rushers to gain quick control

— Works hard to refit and reset his hands underneath and back inside to re-leverage himself against the bull-rush

— Can function in the zone run game because of initial quicks, hand placement and timing to execute combo blocks

— Has good feel to decipher games, stunts and blitzes

— Claws and fights to stay attached and finish blocks

— Very active when uncovered in protection and sells out to deliver body blows on adjacent rushers

— Proven versatility, leadership skills and ability to play hurt

NEGATIVES

— High-cut frame with an upright playing style and top-heavy build

— Poor redirect skills and change of direction ability on the move

— Lacks the lower half mobility to sink, brace and fight force with force through the ground, anchor slowly but surely crumbles once pressed on his heels

— Feet can get jittery and overactive, resulting in oversets without the mirror skills to recover

— Fits, doesn't explode into contact, resulting in consistent stalemates when power is needed

2023 STATISTICS

— 10 starts; 9 at LG and one at LT

— First team AP All-Pac 12 selection

— Team captain

NOTES

— Former 3-star offensive line recruit from Jesuit High School in Portland, Oregon where he also lettered in track (shot put)

— 49 career starts with 25 starts at RG, 15 at LT and 9 at LG

— His father Dean Kirkland is a former Husky offensive lineman, team captain and first team All-Pac 10 selection

— Declared for the 2022 NFL Draft but after an ankle injury was more serious than initially suspected and required surgery, petitioned for a sixth year of eligibility which was granted for the 2022 season

— Turns 25-years old on July 30th

— Invited to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

OVERALL

Jaxson Kirkland is a five-year starter with 49 career starts split across right guard (25), left tackle (15) and left guard (nine), including 10 starts in 2022 (nine at LG, one at LT) inside Washington's 59-41 pass-run split offense and zone-based run scheme. Kirkland has a tall, high-cut frame with solid arm length and marginal athletic ability.

Kirkland wins as a blocker in the run and pass game using excellent snap timing and initial quicks out of his stance to into his fit as a run-blocker with positional leverage and pairs that with active, accurate independent strikes to establish first meaningful contact on rushers. Kirkland is a functional zone run-blocker due to his quicks and timing, allowing him to overtake/release and execute combo blocks effectively. He offers little to no value tracking targets on the move as a puller or on screens due to a poor break down, redirect and change of direction ability.

Kirkland keeps rushers on their toes with his potent independent strikes and works hard to refit his hands back under/inside when knocked off, doing a solid job staying in the fight against the bull-rush despite lacking the lower-half mobility and strength to find his anchor quickly. Kirkland is an excellent finisher and quick processor who will deliver body blows when uncovered and diagnose games, stunts and blitzes quickly even if his feet can't always keep up with his eyes, leaving him a tick behind fast-flow loopers across his face.

Overall, Kirkland is physically limited in terms of leverage and athletic ability but is an experienced leader with toughness, versatility and the aptitude to maximize his ability and function as a swing back up at multiple positions in a zone-based run scheme.

GRADE: 5.8 (Backup/draftable)

OVERALL RANK:

POSITION RANK:

PRO COMPARISON: Rashod Hill

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn