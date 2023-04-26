Tyrique Stevenson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Miami (FL) CB

Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 198

HAND: 9⅝"

ARM: 32⅜"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.45

3-CONE: 7.09

SHUTTLE: 4.41

VERTICAL: 38.5"

BROAD: 10'5"

POSITIVES

— Versatile player with good size. Has the ability to play from the slot and outside.

— Good speed when running downfield. Has the recovery speed to quickly get back in phase with receivers.

— Remains calm with a ball in the air. Has the ability to use good timing when playing the ball and receiver.

— Scrappy player who fights from whistle to whistle. Physical tackler who isn't afraid to strike the ball-carrier.

NEGATIVES

— Lacks some fluidity at times. Heavy footed and has stiffness through hips.

— Can struggle with his short-area quickness, especially in press. Allows separation due to lack of ability to mirror at line of scrimmage.

— Can be too handsy with receivers, often grabs downfield.

2022 STATISTICS

— 11 G, 25 TCK, 1.5 TFL, 7 PBU, 2 INT

NOTES

— DOB: 5/26/2000

— 25 starts

— Transferred from Georgia after two seasons in 2021

— Senior Bowl participant

OVERALL

Tyrique Stevenson is active with a high motor and scrappy playing style. He's also versatile and is used to playing from both the outside and slot cornerback positions.

While playing both, he has shown the ability to play from press and off coverage. In press, he often chooses to mirror at the line of scrimmage while getting hands on and riding receivers downfield. When doing so, the Miami product can be too handsy at times and hold on to the receivers.

Stevenson has also occasionally been heavy-footed and struggled with his short-area quickness. While progressing down the field, the 22-year-old has shown the ability to run with receivers while also displaying good recovery speed when out of position. He also has good skills to play the ball in the air and remains calm when doing so.

Although Stevenson plays with a high motor and good physicality, there are times when he provides below-average run support. He is more than willing to tackle, but he can take below-average angles in the open field. When in the short area, he can front up ball-carriers while also delivering big blows to running backs and unsuspecting receivers.

Overall, Stevenson can be an NFL starter but will have to work on his consistency. A prospect with very good size, he will do well as a press man corner, where he can use his strength and physicality. It may take some time, but he has all the tools to be a starter.

GRADE: 6.6 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 123

POSITION RANK: CB17

PRO COMPARISON: Bashaud Breeland

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings