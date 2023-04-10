Josh Whyle NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Cincinnati TE

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'6½"

WEIGHT: 248

HAND: 9½"

ARM: 31½"

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH: 4.69

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 33.5"

BROAD: 9'7"

POSITIVES

— Above-average speed. Can be a horizontal field-stretcher.

— Good quickness for his size.

— Above-average route running and change of direction. Quick feet and smooth hips.

— Good ball skills. Finds the ball outside his frame reliably.

— Smart and high-energy blocker.

NEGATIVES

— Play strength can be underwhelming. Not going to box people out in the red zone.

— Below-average blocking strength. Great willingness and technique, but bigger, stronger defenders can crush him.

— Average YAC skills. Doesn't do much as a ball-carrier that pops.

2023 STATISTICS

— 11 G, 32 REC, 326 YDS (10.2 AVG), 3 TD

NOTES

— DOB: September 8, 1999

— 3-star recruit in 2018 class, per 247Sports' composite rating

— 19 career starts

— 2020 second-team All-AAC, 2022 first-team All-AAC

OVERALL

Josh Whyle is a jack-of-all, master-of-none tight end prospect whose hands and adequate athletic profile project well to the pros.

Whyle is a nice athlete across the board. He doesn't have any one dominant movement skill, but he clears the bar in every respect. Whyle comes with enough speed to threaten seams, crossers and underneath routes, as well as the quick footwork and flexibility to be a steady route-runner on sharper routes. Whyle's complete, if unflashy, athletic profile also allows him to flex around the formation in terms of alignment, including wide receiver alignments.

Whyle is also a great ball-tracker. Despite his short arms, Whyle shows great ability to locate the ball quickly and adjust his body to the ball. On film, Whyle proved capable of snatching throws outside his frame as well as the ability to go in the air or to the ground to secure errant throws. His catch radius is impressive.

Additionally, Whyle is a feisty blocker. His short arms and thin frame can give him issues when it comes to executing and out-muscling his opponents, but you can always trust that Whyle will find his mark and give it everything he has. Whyle also has the movement skills to be a nice blocker out in space.

Play strength is Whyle's primary issue. Whyle struggles with play strength not just as a blocker, but as a pass-catcher. Whyle isn't the kind of tight end to body defenders up in the red zone.

Whyle also lacks a little something when it comes to YAC. His adequate athletic profile across the board makes him better than useless as a ball-carrier, but he doesn't have a key trait to lean on as a calling card. Whyle neither has the blazing speed to reliably threaten chunk gains, nor does he have the balance and strength to be a high-level chain-mover.

Whyle can be an effective TE2 right away. He is a high-energy blocker, a solid athlete and has a great catch radius with reliable hands. Combine that with his positional flexibility, and you have a perfect TE2 who can be put into any role to "unlock" the rest of the personnel grouping. Whyle's play strength and lack of a dynamic athletic trait may limit his ceiling, but he could still develop into a quality TE1 in due time.

GRADE: 6.5 (Potential Role Player/Round 4)

OVERALL RANK: 126

POSITION RANK: TE8

PRO COMPARISON: Austin Hooper

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen