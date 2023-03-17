Tucker Kraft NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for South Dakota State TE

Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 254

HAND: 10"

ARM: 32 3/4"

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH: 4.69

3-CONE: 7.08

SHUTTLE: 4.29

VERTICAL: 34"

BROAD: 10'2"

POSITIVES

— Very good acceleration and top speed.

— Smooth yet explosive short-area movement. Great change of direction and mobility.

— Great YAC presence. Has the speed, flexibility and strength to defeat all kinds of tackle attempts.

— Alignment flexibility. Can align as an outside WR, slot WR, in-line TE and wing TE.

— Great blocker. Plays with great strength and short-area movement.

NEGATIVES

— Poor route-runner right now. Has the athletic skills, but looks terribly awkward and inefficient.

— Ball tracking can waver. Sometimes struggles to locate and pluck the ball from tough positions.

— Overall a great blocker, but can play too high sometimes.

2022 STATISTICS

— 9 G, 27 REC, 348 YDS (12.9 AVG), 3 TD

NOTES

— DOB: November 3, 2000

— Unrated recruit in 2019

— 2021 second-team FCS All-American (AP), 2021 first-team All-Missouri Valley Conference

OVERALL

Tucker Kraft is a bet on an NFL-ready body type with a bundle of dangerous athletic traits.

At 6'5" and 254 pounds, Kraft is a matchup problem with the way he moves. His acceleration and speed aren't quite elite, but they're great for a player his size. Kraft can get a step on most linebackers and will give plenty of safeties issues as well.

Kraft is also a smooth mover for his size. His change of direction is effortless, especially with the ball, and he has the explosiveness to leave defenders whiffing at nothing. Kraft's blend of size and easy athletic ability allow him to move all over the formation, finding success at multiple tight end alignments as well as wide receiver alignments. He can be a bit of a skeleton key for his future NFL offense.

Kraft is also a suffocating blocker. Though there are times where he plays a bit high, he generally has the foot speed and mobility to make up for it without toppling over. Kraft's length, strength, and physical demeanor go a long way in allowing him to win most blocks, be it versus a defensive end or a linebacker at the second level. Kraft can block both in-line and as a moving wing piece, and he's even shown good pass-protection reps on film.

Unlocking Kraft's potential comes down to the finer parts of the pass-catching realm. As of now, he is a clunky route-runner. Kraft clearly has the movement skills to improve, but he too often moves like he's thinking about every step he takes, which slows him down. Sharp-breaking routes often take too many steps for him to finish off and explode out of.

On top of that, Kraft's ball tracking comes and goes. His hands are good when he finds the ball well, but his hand-eye coordination can fail him when throws aren't straight in front of his facemask.

Kraft is an exciting prospect. Tight ends with his size and athletic profile are exactly what the NFL is looking for, and he's also stepping into the pros as a ready-made blocker. Better yet, it's reasonable to expect Kraft to improve his deficiencies as a route-runner with good coaching.

Kraft should fit into any offensive system, though he would probably be best-valued in an offense that prioritizes his yards-after-catch skills.

GRADE: 7.5 (Potential Impact Player, Round 2)

OVERALL RANK: 50

POSITION RANK: TE5

PRO COMPARISON: Tyler Conklin

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen