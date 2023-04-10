Sidy Sow NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Eastern Michigan IOL

Jordon Kelly/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5"

WEIGHT: 323

HAND: 33 5/8"

ARM: 10 3/8"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 5.07

3-CONE: 7.62

SHUTTLE: 4.69

VERTICAL: 32"

BROAD: 9'2"

POSITIVES

— Powerful, physical run-blocker who gets his second step in the ground quickly, uncorks and explosively establishes first meaningful contact

— Plays long with heavy hands to create lift, torque and lateral displacement on base, double-team and angle-drive blocks

— Stout at the point of attack on the move with good athletic ability off of climbs, pulls and screens to locate, jar and displace his target

— Very good anchor strength to brace, absorb force and dissipate power

— Flashes the ability to re-leverage his hips and hands when initially beat to save a block

NEGATIVES

— Rigid, robotic footwork and use of hands in pass-protection leads to quick, clean losses and negates ability to recover

— Has a tendency to overset 'B' gap rushers, leaving a soft inside shoulder

— Vulnerable to the forklift technique due to strikes landing high on target and not resetting/refitting quickly enough

— Can improve spacing and depth when passing off basis twists and line games to prevent losing levels

2023 STATISTICS

— 13 starts at LG

— Second team AP and coaches All-Pac 12 selection

NOTES

— Attended Joseph-Hermas Leclerc High School in Quebec, Canada

— 42 career starts at Eastern Michigan: 31 at LG and 11 at LT

— Invited to the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

— Turns 25-years old on June 8th

OVERALL

Sidy Sow is a four-year starter with 42 career starts primarily at left guard including 13 during the 2022 season in Eastern Michigan's 55-45 run-pass split offense centered around a downhill run scheme featuring a heavy dose of duo, power and inside zone with some pin-pull mixed in. Sow is an older prospect with a well-rounded, thick build with good arm length, big hands and good athletic ability.

In the run game, Sow operates and thrives inside a downhill, attacking run scheme with a quick first step, heavy hands and good power to establish first meaningful contact with jolt and play on the plus side of the line of scrimmage. He excels in creating torque to widen, steer and displace first-level defenders on double-team overtakes, down and base blocks. Sow is fluid on the move as a puller, on screens and climbs to locate smaller targets before using his length and power to engulf and displace them on contact.

Sow is a robotic pass-protector with a rigid style that results in oversets against widely aligned rushers, struggles refitting and recovering when the initial engagement goes awry and inconsistent depth and spacing when picking up twists. Sow excels using an aggressive approach on jump sets and has a reliable anchor against pure power, but will need time to refine his footwork, transitions and dexterity.

Overall, Sow is an older, smaller-school prospect that needs fine-tuning in his pass-protection technique but offers clear strengths as a physically imposing run-blocker in a downhill scheme with a starter-level toolkit of power, play strength and athletic ability to work with. With the right system and a known developer at O-line coach, Sow will be able to compete for a backup job on the interior with upside to start within his first contract.

GRADE: 6.3 (High-level developmental prospect)

OVERALL RANK: 147

POSITION RANK: IOL15

PRO COMPARISON: Nico Siragusa

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn