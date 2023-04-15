Davis Allen NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Clemson TE

AP Photo/Stew Milne

HEIGHT: 6'5 1/2"

WEIGHT: 245

HAND: 10"

ARM: 32 1/4"

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH: 4.84

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 38.5"

BROAD: 10'5"

POSITIVES

— Good ability to play the ball in the air. Explosive jumps.

— Good hands. Easy catcher, comfortably transitions into YAC.

— Above-average YAC threat. Smooth mover with the ball.

NEGATIVES

— Poor play strength. Can get bullied on routes or at contested catch points.

— Below-average blocker. High effort, but lacks the weight and strength to finish.

— Lacks juice as an athlete. Not a burner, not particularly explosive.

2022 STATISTICS

— 14 G, 39 REC, 443 YDS (11.4 AVG), 5 TD

NOTES

— DOB: February 3, 2001

— 3-star recruit in 2019 class, per 247 Sports' composite rating

— 25 career starts

— 2022 third-team All-ACC

OVERALL

Davis Allen is a smooth, ball-winning H/slot type who will need to add weight and strength to make an impact in the pros.

Allen's ability to play the ball in the air is his calling card right now. He's far from peak Jimmy Graham, but Allen shows the skills to get vertical and comfortably find the ball in the air. Allen does well to snag the ball at its highest point, as well as come down with it through impact. He flashed those traits a handful of times in the red zone at Clemson.

Allen is also a fairly smooth mover. He doesn't have the twitch to snap off routes or make many defenders miss in space, but his easy movement allows him to more readily pick apart zone coverage and maneuver the second level. Allen also leverages his smooth movement skills with an effortless catch-to-YAC transition, which helps him get rolling and pick up some immediate yards.

Play strength, unfortunately, is a problem for Allen. He is a little undersized at 245 pounds, and it shows on film. As a receiver, Allen can struggle when jammed either at the line or at the top of his route breaks. He's not the type of tight end who can muscle through contact and stay on time consistently.

Likewise, Allen struggles mightily with strength in the run game. He's a solid mover and an enthusiastic blocker, which makes him sort of functional in space, but he just doesn't have the strength to cut it as an in-line blocker at the point of attack.

Allen can be a backup and developmental wing/H/slot hybrid tight end. He's got the easy movement skills and jump ball traits to build around. Allen just needs to add weight and strength and get used to using those tools in both the pass and run game. Allen would fit best in a wide-open offense that doesn't ask him to block in-line offense too often, such as Buffalo or Cincinnati.

GRADE: 6.1 (High-level Developmental Prospect)

OVERALL RANK: 169

POSITION RANK: TE10

PRO COMPARISON: Troy Fumagalli

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen