Steven Jones Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Appalachian State CB

AP Photo/Nell Redmond

HEIGHT: 5'9"

WEIGHT: 188

HAND: 7 3/4"

ARM: 30"

WINGSPAN: 72 3/4"

40-YARD DASH: 4.51

3-CONE: 7.51

SHUTTLE: 4.38

VERTICAL: 35"

BROAD: 10'4"

POSITIVES

— Feisty player who is ultra competitive. Didn't back down to any of the competition from the 2022 season.

— Quick feet with very good body control. Keeps a good base and plays with good balance.

— Aggressive against the run. Triggers quickly to what he sees.

NEGATIVES

— Undersized player who lacks both ideal height and size.

— Poor eye discipline at times. Eyes can get locked onto the quarterback for too long.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 Games, 45 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 1 sack, 15 PBU

NOTES

DOB: 2/1/1999

33 starts

2022 All-Sun Belt first team (PFN)

2021 First team All-American (Football Writers Association of America, Phill Steele)

2021 All-Sun Belt first team

OVERALL

Steven Jones Jr. Is a scrappy, undersized player who plays bigger than his listed size. He is an aggressive player who has the versatility to play in the slot as well as outside. He has a thin frame, which can show up at times in both the run and pass games, but he is largely able to work through it.

When playing as a pass defender, he excels in coverage. He has a smooth pedal that allows him to quickly get out of his breaks and redirect. When driving on routes, he shows a good burst and does a great job of running through the ball-carrier. While working downfield, he often looks to use his hands to control the receivers and keep close contact. A loose-hipped athlete, Jones does a very good job of sinking his hips to mirror breaks. When the ball is in the air, he does a good job of staying calm and competing at the catch point. Always looking to capitalize on a turnover, he does a good job of settling for the pass breakup when he's out of range for the interception. Playing mostly on the outside for the Mountaineers, Jones has also shown the ability to move inside and play the slot.

As a run defender, Jones does just as good of a job at competing. He does a great job of making fast reads and quickly triggering the run. He often uses his quickness to defeat blocks close to the line of scrimmage while also making plays on the ball-carriers. Because of his slighter frame, he often chooses to run through the legs of ball carriers, which can lead to missed tackles or extra yards. When in open space, he does a very good job of taking the correct angle and running his feet through contact.

Ultimately, Steven Jones Jr. built up an impressive resume at Appalachian State, and he should be able to translate his skills to the next level. He will most likely have to move inside to playing nickel full-time, but with his skill set, he can add depth to the room as an outside corner. Teams could take a late Day 3 flier on Jones just so they don't have to get into a bidding war with other teams in free agency.

GRADE: 5.8 (Backup/ Draftable - Seventh Round)

OVERALL RANK:

POSITION RANK:

PRO COMPARISON: Jimmy Moreland

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings