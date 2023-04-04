Luke Wypler NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Ohio State IOL
HEIGHT: 6'3"
WEIGHT: 303
HAND: 9⅝"
ARM: 31⅝"
WINGSPAN: TBD
40-YARD DASH: 5.14
3-CONE: 7.64
SHUTTLE: 4.53
VERTICAL: 30½"
BROAD: 8'10"
POSITIVES
— Above-average burst and lateral quickness to create space off the snap in pass protection, redirect to mirror sub-package rushers and get to spots in front of defenders in the zone run game.
— Has an effective bait-and-switch technique using his off hand against head-up nose tackles to disrupt their timing before sinking his hands inside, latching and mirroring.
— Plays with solid pad level and leverage to be the low man on most engagements with a tight punch to get inside the frame of defenders.
— Efficiently works combination blocks to overtake the front-side defensive tackle and ricochet up to intersect backers when uncovered.
— Runs feet with the leg churn and effort to stay engaged through the whistle.
NEGATIVES
— Noticeably small frame with middling arm length and square power.
— Vulnerable to getting picked and knocked off his level against spiking/slanting adjacent rushers.
— Needs a few yards to find his anchor against bigger, longer power rushers who can shrink the depth of the pocket in a hurry.
— Long-limbed backers are able to stack, create space and shed on second-level engagements.
— Will have trouble shielding and ripping through the nose tackle against odd fronts in time to intersect fast-flowing backers in the NFL.
2023 STATISTICS
— 13 starts at center
NOTES
— 2020 4-star recruit and second-ranked center in the nation, per 247 Sports' composite list, out of St. Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, New Jersey
— 26 career starts at center
— Turns 22 years old May 3
OVERALL
Luke Wypler was a two-year starter and had 26 starts at center inside Ohio State's zone-based run scheme. He is undersized with minimal girth, mediocre arm length and plus athletic ability.
The 21-year-old wins as a run-blocker with above-average athletic ability and quickness to reach shades and 2i-techniques. He also overtakes defensive linemen as far out as the 3-technique on combo blocks with the burst and balance to climb, connect and seal off linebackers when uncovered.
Wypler plays with solid pad level, leverage and a tight punch with enough upper-body strength and leg drive to finish defenders reaching into rush lanes. He will struggle to generate jolt and vertical displacement on base blocks due to below-average square power, which, coupled with mediocre length, leads to getting stacked, pressed off and shed when squared up by stout interior run defenders and long-limbed backers.
Wypler will have trouble shielding and ripping through the nose tackle against odd fronts in time to intersect fast-flowing backers.
In pass protection, he does a nice job of utilizing independent hands and a bait technique to disrupt the timing of head-up or shaded nose tackles before shooting tight, firm strikes to gain quick access to their frame.
His best asset is lateral quickness with good patience to mirror sub-package rushers and cut off blitzers across his face. Wypler's lack of girth and length lead to a shaky, late anchor when isolated against the bull rush that will require guard help to mitigate as a pro.
Overall, he is a center-only prospect who would have benefited from staying in school another season to gain additional experience and play strength, but he has plus athletic ability with a good understanding of leverage that should allow him to compete for a starting job at the pivot inside a zone-heavy scheme within his first or second season.
GRADE: 7.0 (High-Level Backup or Potential Starter)
OVERALL RANK: 88
POSITION RANK: IOL7
PRO COMPARISON: Garrett Bradbury
Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn