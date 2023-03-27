Cam Jones NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Indiana LB

AP Photo/Nick Wass

HEIGHT: 6'1"

WEIGHT: 226

HAND: 9½"

ARM: 31¼"

WINGSPAN: 75⅞"

40-YARD DASH: 4.69

3-CONE: 7.3

SHUTTLE: 4.4

VERTICAL: 33"

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

– Quick to diagnose gap runs and has the speed to beat pullers to the spot.

– Good at reading and matching the running back's path against zone runs.

– Solid speed for range against outside runs.

– Form tackler; has good pad level and wraps up to help limit yards after contact.

– Reads releases well when pattern-matching.

– Can turn and run to carry running backs and tight ends on downfield routes.

NEGATIVES

– Doesn't take on blocks with his hands and lacks the strength to hold ground against tight ends as a run defender.

– Struggles to get off blocks; very reliant on making blockers miss to make plays against the run.

– Lacks the size and power to affect offensive linemen when coming downhill and/or blitzing

– Has subpar change-of-direction skills to cover 90 degree routes in man coverage.

– Misses when he tries to get reroutes or use his hands in coverage.

2022 STATS

– 5 G, 54 total tackles (24 solo), 3 TFL, 1 sack, 1 PD, 1 FF

NOTES

– DOB: October 21, 1999

– A 3-star recruit in the 2018 class, No. 951 overall, No. 79 ATH, per 247Sports composite rankings

– 24 career starts

– 2022 Honors: Team captain, Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

– 2021 Honors: Team captain

– 2020 Honors: Team captain, Honorable Mention All-Big Ten

– 2018 Honors: Indiana's Newcomer of the Year

OVERALL

Cam Jones is an athletic linebacker who has upside in coverage but will likely struggle as a run defender. He can turn and run with the best of them and has shown the ability to effectively pattern-match, but he lacks the size and strength to hold up against the run.

A foot injury that held him out of the second half of this past season also hurts his draft stock.

Jones would be best as a "Will" linebacker in even fronts for a team that runs a lot of zone coverage. His change-of-direction skills would be an issue in a man-coverage scheme, and he's not strong enough to play in odd fronts. He does have some experience playing special teams in college, which will make him more attractive to teams in the later rounds.

GRADE: 5.7 (Backup/Draftable — Rounds 6-7)

OVERALL RANK: TBD

POSITION RANK: TBD

PRO COMPARISON: Tanner Vallejo

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder