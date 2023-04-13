Jaren Hall NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for BYU QB

AP Photo/Rick Bowmer

HEIGHT: 6'0"

WEIGHT: 207

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 29 3/4"

WINGSPAN: N/A

40-YARD DASH: 4.62

3-CONE: 6.97

SHUTTLE: 4.19

VERTICAL: N/A

BROAD: N/A

POSITIVES

— Very good arm strength. Easy velocity to throw outside the numbers.

— Quick, efficient and malleable release. Can adjust and quickly flick the ball out.

— Flashes of high-level accuracy on NFL throws.

— Above-average ability to escape the pocket and create.

— Above-average athlete. Enough to effectively scramble and live outside the pocket.

NEGATIVES

— Undersized. On the shorter and smaller side. Will be hard to survive in the pocket.

— Inconsistent ball placement. Misses more routine throws than he should.

— Poor processor within structure. Takes cheap shortcuts too often. Struggles to see and react to moving parts in coverage.

— Tends to hold the ball too long due to a blend of indecisiveness and an inclination to create outside of structure.

2023 STATISTICS

— 12 G, 248-376 (66.0%), 3,171 YDS (8.4 AVG), 31 TD, 6 INT; 86 ATT, 350 YDS, 3 TD

NOTES

— DOB: March 24, 1998

— 3-star recruit in 2016 class, per 247 Sports' composite rating

— 25 career starts

OVERALL

Jaren Hall has a bundle of athletic traits and tools to work with, but he's an undersized and old prospect who may need years of development before he's ready for action.

In terms of arm talent, Hall checks every box. He has a quick, clean release that he can mold and adapt to any situation. Hall also rips the ball with great velocity, giving him access to tight-window throws and NFL throws outside the numbers. Better yet, Hall flashes moments of impeccable touch, especially on seam and corner routes. He needs to find consistency in that regard, but he has the potential.

Hall is also a capable athlete. He's a bouncy mover inside the pocket and has the stop-start explosiveness to leave the pocket in a hurry when he needs to. Although he isn't a top-tier rushing threat, Hall has enough juice to scramble for efficient chunks of yardage and make defenses respect his athleticism. That athleticism also serves him well as a creator outside the pocket, a play style he often leans into.

With that said, Hall is a 25-year-old prospect who has a long way to go as a processor. He doesn't have great pre-snap vision, so he often struggles to identify blitzes or anticipate where windows in coverage should be. Likewise, Hall's post-snap processing is a roller coaster. He plays a beat late within structure and regularly passes up open throws for the chance to hunt for late downfield throws or bail the pocket. That isn't a sustainable NFL play style, especially at his size and with his good-not-great athleticism.

If Hall were three years younger and had more upside to develop, he might be worth a gamble on Day 2. However, he is already 25 and has a significant way to go before he's ready to start. Hall's athletic ability, arm talent and ability to create off-script make him worth stashing as a backup or QB3, but the age and size issues make him less likely to his his ceiling than other similar prospects.

GRADE: 6.4 (High-Level Developmental Prospect - 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 142

POSITION RANK: QB6

PRO COMPARISON: Matt Corral

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen