Thomas Incoom NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Central Michigan EDGE

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 262

HAND: 8 3/4"

ARM: 33 1/4"

WINGSPAN: 79 1/8"

40-YARD DASH: 4.66

3-CONE: 4.33

SHUTTLE: 7.1

VERTICAL: 30.5"

BROAD: 9'10"

POSITIVES

– Thick build with good athleticism.

– Get off gets better as the game goes on; he starts timing up the snap more frequently.

– As a run defender, he's physical, takes on blocks with his hands and has some pop in his hands. Also, he rides the offensive lineman's hip well when unblocked to disrupt their path to the second level.

– Shows good block recognition to put himself in a good position to stay in his gap.

– Has a solid rip move as a pass-rusher and is solid at working the offensive lineman's hands after contact.

– Hustle player.

NEGATIVES

– Jumpy at the line of scrimmage; he will fall for hard counts and get drawn offsides.

– Has high pad level and stops his feet on contact, leading to issues against combo blocks as a run defender.

– Doesn't appear to have a plan when rushing.

– Drops his hands as a pass-rusher and needs to develop another move he can win with.

– Below-average bend to turn tight corners at the top of the rush.

2022 STATS

– 12 GM, 57 total tackles (31 solo), 19 TFL, 11.5 sacks, 1 FF

NOTES

– Valdosta State transfer

– A 2-star recruit in the 2017 class, No. 2,663 overall, No. 123 TE, per 247Sports composite rankings

– 13 career starts

– 2022 Honors: Honorable Mention All-American (Phil Steele), First-Team All-MAC (coaches, Phil Steele)

– 2019 Honors: First-Team All-Gulf South

OVERALL

Thomas Incoom has a good combination of size, strength and athleticism (8.54 RAS Score at the NFL Combine) that an NFL coaching staff will be willing to work with. It also helps that he had great production in his last season at Central Michigan.

Incoom is physical at the point of attack and has some pop in his hands which helps as a run defender, but he needs to flush out a good go-to pass-rush move he can win with at the next level. He has a solid rip move but needs to add more to his arsenal as a lot of his sacks were because of his motor or poor offensive line play.

The Central Michigan product would be best as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end for a team that uses a lot of even fronts and would be a solid Day 3 pick.

GRADE: 5.6 (Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7)

OVERALL RANK: 235

POSITION RANK: EDGE28

PRO COMPARISON: Jyles Tucker

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder