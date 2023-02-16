Cody Mauch NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for North Dakota State IOL

Christopher Hook/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'6"

WEIGHT: 303

HAND: TBD

ARM: TBD

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Well-versed and skilled gap scheme run-blocker

— Good upper-body strength and leg drive to gain control, steer and seal defenders on down blocks, double-teams and kick-outs

— Unrelenting finisher with excellent grip strength once latched inside of defenders to sustain through contact, torque and drive them off balance for knockdowns

— Has good balance to absorb force, maintain an upright posture and find his anchor against power with the ability to turn pass-protection reps into run-blocks

— Good burst and quickness on the move to close space on smaller targets as a puller, lead blocker and on second-level climbs

NEGATIVES

— Adequate arm length with a high-cut frame and a lean, narrow lower half

— Needs to incorporate more tempo and tact on his second-level climbs; takes erratic angles that cause him to misalign his target, forcing him to get grabby against quick-trigger backers

— Limited exposure as a pass-protector on an island both in terms of quantity of reps and quality of opponent

— Unrefined footwork and use of hands in pass-protection

2022 STATISTICS

— 15 starts at left tackle

— First team AP FCS All-American

NOTES

— Former walk-on tight end from Hankinson High School in North Dakota.

— Standout athlete at Hankinson High School with letters in football (quarterback, tight end and defensive end), basketball, baseball and track. Averaged 20 points per game, 15 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.5 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game as a senior on the basketball team.

— 39 consecutive career starts; 37 at LT and two at RT.

— Three-time FCS National champion (2018, 2019, 2021).

— Graduated with a degree in agricultural engineering

— Accepted an invite to the 2023 Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama.

OVERALL

Cody Mauch is a three-year starter with 39 consecutive career starts (37 at left tackle, two at right tackle) including 15 during the 2022 season. Mauch is a former walk-on tight end with adequate arm length on a high-cut frame with a lean, narrow build in his lower half.

Mauch played in a 70-30 run-pass split offense focused on gap schemes primarily out of a three-point stance. Mauch has good upper-body strength with heavy hands and an aggressive, attacking mentality that he uses to consistently jolt and displace defenders on down, double-team and kick-out blocks. He has a strong inside hand and rotational strength to torque and uproot defenders off of their spots with the grip strength to maintain his latch and control through contact and shed attempts.

He has good athletic ability, burst and quickness to effectively track down smaller targets as a puller, lead blocker and on second-level climbs with the power to create knockdowns in space.

In pass protection, he primarily set flat or at a 45-degree angle with solid foot quickness to get to his spots and landmarks against tightly aligned rushers. He flashed some independent hand usage to establish quick leverage on rushers, anchor and he rarely ever lost control once clenched inside of their frame, ending reps quickly.

Mauch needs to incorporate more tempo and patience on his second-level climbs rather than going for the kill shot too often so he can more consistently line up his target and prevent overrunning shifty, quick-trigger backers. His adequate arm length shrinks his margin for error with hand placement and he needs to learn how to more quickly refit and re-leverage his hands and hips on stalemates rather than trying to out-muscle defenders (which he could mostly get away with against FCS competition).

Against wide-9 rushers, his inability to expand his landmarks, adjust his strike location and protect the corner combined with below-average length and poor competition suggests a move inside would allow the smoothest transition and best suit his game as a pro.

Overall, Mauch is a tone-setting blocker with good athletic ability and play strength paired with a nasty demeanor to be an asset and wear down defenders in the run game, anchor in pass protection and earn a role as a high-quality interior backup. He has a chance to start at center within his first contract as he gains the necessary processing skills to handle the line calls and manage the pre-snap phase of the game.

GRADE: 7.4 (High-quality backup/Potential starter)

OVERALL RANK: 57

POSITION RANK: IOL5

PRO COMPARISON: Chris Kuper

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn