Trey Dean III NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Florida S

David Rosenblum/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 200

HAND: 9¼"

ARM: 31¾"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.75

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 36.5"

BROAD: 10'4"

POSITIVES

— Great size and length for position. Long, lean frame that can add more weight.

— Very good box player with physicality and strength to take on and quickly discard blockers.

— Above average man skills. Quickly gets out of breaks and shows good timing on pass breakups.

NEGATIVES

— Poor awareness and vision in zone. Can get tunnel vision and locks onto the quarterback too long.

— Shows hip tightness at times and lacks twitch and top-end speed to carry receivers deep.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 games, 81 tackles, 4.5 TFL, 2 FR, 4 PBU

NOTES

— 2018 All-SEC Freshman Team

OVERALL

Trey Dean III is a player with a lot of starts under his belt. He came to Florida as a freshman and had an immediate impact on special teams, earning playing time and tallying a few starts early on in his career.

Dean is a lean, long defensive back who plays with good physicality and aggression. He is at his best when he can roll down into the box and work from there.

As a run defender, he shows off his great strength and physicality to take on blockers with his hands and quickly shed them to get to the ball-carrier. He does a good job of triggering to what he sees and quickly closes ground.

When tackling, there are times when he can overrun the ball carrier, which leads to missed tackles. Dean has shown the ability to blitz and play the run from off the edge, where he can be active in the offensive backfield.

As a pass defender, Dean has been more inconsistent. Though he is a good overall athlete, he tends to be heavy-footed in space and slow to get to top speed from a standstill. He does a good job seeing routes in front of him but lacks peripheral vision and awareness of route combinations. At times, he can stare at the quarterback too long, allowing receivers to get past him deep.

His lack of speed can also show itself when he gives a step to receivers and struggles to recover downfield. When the ball is in the air, he does a good job of staying patient and playing with good timing on breakups. His length is also a big factor in how he defends passes.

Dean will need to work on his pass coverage—especially when he's at deep safety—with his lack of awareness and vision. He will most likely be used as a box safety where he can continue to add weight and strength and cover tight ends and backs out of the backfield. He will also gain early playing time by excelling on special teams, much like he did in college. Dean is a potential role player that might be able to find a job as a starter if drafted to the right team.

GRADE: 6.5 (Potential Role Player) 4th Round

OVERALL RANK: 134

POSITION RANK: S10

PRO COMPARISON: Talanoa Hufanga

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings