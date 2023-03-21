Xavier Hutchinson NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Iowa State WR

AP Photo/Eric Gay

HEIGHT: 6'1 7/8"

WEIGHT: 203

HAND: 9 3/8"

ARM: 31 3/8"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.53

3-CONE: 6.91

SHUTTLE: 4.35

VERTICAL: 36"

BROAD: 9'8"

POSITIVES

— Great hand-eye coordination. Locates and snaps his hands to the ball no matter the degree of difficulty.

— Above-average foot speed and fluidity. Smooth, rhythmic route-runner.

— Above-average play strength as a route runner. Generally fares well against physical coverage and flashes ability to fight for positioning.

— Inside-outside versatility in terms of alignment.

NEGATIVES

— Struggles to finish at catch point sometimes despite excellent hand-eye coordination.

— Below-average ability to jump and win the ball in the air.

— Below-average YAC skills. Speed is nothing of note, doesn't have good balance and strength.

— Poor blocker. Low energy, strength is lacking.

2022 STATISTICS

— 12 GM, 107 REC, 1,171 YDS (10.9 AVG), 6 TD

NOTES

— DOB: June 1, 2000

— 3-star JUCO recruit in 2018

— Three-year starter, 36 career starts

— 2020, 2021, and 2022 first-team All-Big 12

— 2022 Biletnikoff Award finalist

OVERALL

Xavier Hutchinson is a smooth, versatile receiver whose lack of dynamic traits may limit him to being a role player instead of a game-changer.

Hutchinson wins primarily with good fluidity and route-running skills for his size. He's no Keenan Allen, but he glides in and out of routes smoothly for a receiver who is nearly 6'2". He also has quick feet and understands how to snap off his routes efficiently, allowing him to play with great rhythm and consistency within the offense. Better yet, Hutchinson can play both outside and inside thanks to his blend of size and smooth hips.

Hutchinson tracks the ball quite well, too. For one, he shows no need to slow down and look for the ball while catching on the run. He also has the hand-eye coordination and arm length to find the ball outside his frame consistently. Quarterbacks throwing to Hutchinson will have a wider margin for error than they would normally.

Oddly enough, Hutchinson isn't really a true ball-winner. He finds the ball exceptionally well, but finishing in traffic is a different story. Hutchinson's jumping ability is lacking, and he can struggle to hang on to the ball when physically contested at the catch point. Additionally, Hutchinson lacks any real YAC skills. His speed is non-threatening, and he doesn't quite have the balance or strength to fight for yards through contact. In all, Hutchinson's big-play ability is middling.

Hutchinson can be a solid WR4 sooner rather than later thanks to his route-running chops, ball location, and alignment versatility. He can be the short-to-intermediate "fill in" piece for an offense that likes to move pieces around. That said, Hutchinson's lack of dynamic traits across the board severely limits his ceiling, and it's unlikely he develops into anything more than a decent WR3. Hutchinson would fit best in a system that can flex him around the formation and make use of his route-running skills within 15 yards.

GRADE: 6.7 (Potential Role Player - 4th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 118

POSITION RANK: WR17

PRO COMPARISON: Quintez Cephus

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen