Chase Brown NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Illinois RB

HEIGHT: 5'9½"

WEIGHT: 209

HAND: 10"

ARM: 31"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.43

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 40"

BROAD: 10'7"

POSITIVES

— Great burst and acceleration through the second level.

— Great top-end speed to threaten explosive plays.

— Navigates tight spaces between the line of scrimmage well. Precise, controlled runner.

— Above-average contact balance and ability to fight in traffic.

— Smart, willing pass protector who has capable pass-catching skills. Functional third-down back.

NEGATIVES

— Below-average lateral ability and flexibility. Can get stiff in the hips at times.

— Can be too patient as a runner and let plays stall out.

— Strength and technique are lacking in pass protection. Knows where to be but can have issues holding ground.

2023 STATISTICS

— 12 G, 328 ATT, 1,643 YDS (5.0 AVG), 10 TD; 27 REC, 240 YDS, 3 TD

NOTES

— DOB: March 21, 2000

— 3-star commit to Western Michigan in 2018 class, per 247Sports' composite rankings; transferred to Illinois in 2019

— Two-year starter

— 2021 third-team All-Big Ten, 2022 second-team All-Big Ten, 2022 second-team All-American (AP)

OVERALL

Chase Brown is one of the most dangerous athletes at the position in this class and has the veteran-like skills to be effective sooner rather than later.

He exploded at the NFL combine, and it's not hard to see that athleticism on film. When he is allowed to get to the perimeter or gets a lane through the second level, his burst is serious.

He kicks into a different gear instantly and rips past defenders with relative ease. Brown's high-end speed is great as well. He's got more than enough juice to be a threat for chunk plays every time he touches the ball.

On top of that, the Illinois product is a fairly capable runner between the tackles. He plays with precise, nimble feet while still managing to explode forward through openings when the moment arises. He also handles contact well and flashes the ability to fight through bodies.

He's not a true pile-mover, but at 209 pounds, Brown does well to hold his own and not just fall down on first contact all the time.

He is a capable third-down back too. He has nice hands out of the backfield and has the speed and burst combination to be a weapon in the underneath area. Additionally, Brown is a smart, experienced pass protector, which makes sense for a fifth-year senior. He shows good eyes, positioning and willingness to block. His strength and technique still need work, but having the eyes and willingness to do it are a great start.

He struggles when it comes to finesse, both athletically and in terms of play style. Athletically, Brown's lateral movement and overall flexibility can be lacking. He isn't as stiff as a board, but he's not particularly smooth or shifty either.

In terms of play style, Brown almost has too much finesse. He takes his time waiting for holes to open and rides every read out to its absolute limit, which can result in times when he lets a play die before committing to anything and at least picking up a couple of yards. He will need to be more decisive in the NFL.

Brown can be an effective rotational and third-down back early. His combination of speed, adequate strength, receiving skills and pass-blocking chops will give him plenty of reason to see the field.

That being said, Brown's middling lateral ability is a concern, and his decisiveness needs to be ironed out as he grows into the pro game. Brown would fit best in an offense similar to Cincinnati's that can give him access to a variety of run concepts out of spread formations as well as plenty of passing downs.

GRADE: 6.4 (High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5)

OVERALL RANK: 139

POSITION RANK: RB13

PRO COMPARISON: Jerick McKinnon

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen