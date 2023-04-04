Marvin Mims Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Oklahoma WR

David Stacy/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'11"

WEIGHT: 183

HAND: 9"

ARM: 31 5/8"

WINGSPAN:

40-YARD DASH: 4.38

3-CONE: 6.90

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 39.5"

BROAD: 10'9"

POSITIVES

— Great acceleration and speed. Can be a team's primary field-stretcher

— Great stop/start explosion.

— Very good explosive play potential as a ball-carrier. Real-deal speed and quickness.

— Above-average downfield ball tracking and hands.

NEGATIVES

— Small frame; struggles greatly with play strength.

— Below-average ability to beat press and fight through contact.

— Below-average ability to play the ball high in the air or in traffic.

— Route-running needs work. Loose route-runner who ran a limited route tree at Oklahoma.

2022 STATISTICS

— 13 G, 54 REC, 1,083 YDS (20.1 AVG), 6 TD

NOTES

— DOB: March 19, 2002

— 4-star recruit in 2020 class, per 247Sports' composite rating

— 24 career starts (12 in 2022)

— 2022 first-team All-Big 12 (coaches)

OVERALL

Marvin Mims Jr. is a one-dimensional speed threat with the ability to become a team's primary downfield option.

Mims' whole game is speed. As evidenced by both of his jump drills, Mims is explosive. Mims flies off the line of scrimmage and eats up a cornerback's cushion straight away. From there, Mims has an extra gear or two to continue separating down the field. Once Mims gets even with the cornerback, he has the long speed to reliably blow past them and gain a few steps. When asked to run go routes, posts, seam routes and double-moves, Mims is a real threat.

Mims also has the movement skills to be a problem with the ball in his hands. His size and lack of strength limit how well he can fight through tight spaces, but in the open field, he can be devastating. Mims' stop-start athleticism is impressive, and he has the raw speed to turn any play into a house call if he gets the right angle.

However, play strength and consistency are issues for Mims. At 183 pounds, Mims has a skinny frame, and his film exhibits all the problems that come with that. Mims often struggles to get off press coverage. Likewise, Mims is prone to losing all his momentum when cornerbacks jam him later in the route to disrupt him.

Mims is also a loose, unrefined route-runner at the moment. He doesn't sink and explode out of his route breaks the way you might expect after seeing his flexibility and explosion in other areas. At least early on, Mims' route tree will need to be limited to simple vertical routes, shallow crossers and screens.

Mims can be a good role player in the NFL. Speed is king, and Mims has loads of it. He can be a team's primary field-stretcher sooner than later, even if he offers little else out of the gate. Mims will need to clean up his route running and add a bit of muscle to realize his full potential.

GRADE: 7.0 (High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/3rd Round)

OVERALL RANK: 92

POSITION RANK: WR13

PRO COMPARISON: John Brown

Written by B/R NFL Scout Derrik Klassen