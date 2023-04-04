Ali Gaye NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for LSU Edge

John Korduner/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'6"

WEIGHT: 263

HAND: 9 1/2"

ARM: 34 1/4"

WINGSPAN: 81 1/8"

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

– Good size and length for an NFL defensive end.

– Impressive strength at the point of attack to get extension against offensive tackles. Takes on blocks with a wide base to help create stalemates at the line of scrimmage.

– Won't/refuses to get blocked by tight ends.

– Has a nice rip move to get penetration when slanting.

– Solid at shedding blocks.

– Showed flashes of being able to win with an arm-over move as a pass-rusher.

– Effort player who will factor into gang tackles down the field.

NEGATIVES

– A little slow off the ball. Doesn't accelerate off the line of scrimmage well.

– Get-off and agility issues can lead to him getting reached against outside zone runs, especially if he's playing head-up on the tackle.

– High pad level when bull-rushing, diminishing his ability to collapse the pocket with power.

– Lacks accuracy with his hands when working finesse moves. Struggles with his balance and ends up falling after clearing the offensive lineman even if he does win.

– Subpar bend to turn tight corners at the top of the rush.

2022 STATS

– 13 G, 36 TOT (17 SOLO), 6 TFL, 2.5 SK, 2 PD, 2 FF

NOTES

– Born November 29, 1998

– Grew up in Gambia, moved to the Seattle area when he was 12

– JUCO transfer

– A 3-star JUCO recruit in the 2020 class, No. 19 overall, No. 2 SDE, per 247Sports composite rankings

– 26 career starts

– Injuries: 2021 (Undisclosed, missed two games; season-ending upper-body surgery, missed seven games)

– 2022 Honors: Team captain

– 2020 Honors: Second-team All-SEC (AP, Coaches)

OVERALL

Ali Gaye is impressive against the run, showing strength at the point of attack to hold his ground versus offensive tackles and refusing to get blocked by tight ends. He could carve out a role as a run defender in the NFL, but his production and pass-rushing leave something to be desired.

Gaye isn't quick-twitched and lacks a go-to pass-rush move that he can win with in the NFL. He's shown flashes of winning around the edge with an arm-over move, but he isn't consistent enough to win with it against NFL offensive linemen. He'd be better off honing his get-off and pad level to become a power rusher given his size and strength.

Schematically, the Tiger would be best as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end in even fronts. Teams looking for a solid run defender on Day 3 of the draft should have him on their radar.

GRADE: 6.3 (High-Level Developmental Prospect — 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK: 145

POSITION RANK: DL19

PRO COMPARISON: Romeo Okwara

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder