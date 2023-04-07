Garrett Williams NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Syracuse CB

Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 5'10"

WEIGHT: 192

HAND: 9 1/4"

ARM: 31"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

BROAD: TBD

POSITIVES

— Controlled pedal, able to keep good leverage with his weave. Shows to have fluid hips when swiveling. Quick feet combined with ability to sink hips when driving out of breaks.

— Technical player who plays in zone coverage very well, showing off his vision and anticipation.

— Very good ball skills to track and attack the ball in the air. Very good hands to attack and pluck the ball out of the air.

NEGATIVES

— Good speed but can get overextended downfield. Struggles with makeup speed when he loses a step.

— ACL injury in 2022 season. Will look to be cleared close to mini-camp..

2022 STATISTICS

— 7 Games, 36 Tackles, 1.5 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 FF, 1 FR, 2 INT, 3 PBU

NOTES

—vDOB: 6/1/2001

—v2022 Team Captain

— 2022 Suffered ACL Injury

— 2021 All-ACC

— 2020 Freshman All-American (The Athletic)

— 2020 Honorable Mention All-ACC

OVERALL

Garrett Williams is a versatile corner who exploded on to the scene as a freshman at Syracuse. A very productive player who showed to have good ball production. He has shown the ability to play in both man and zone schemes while also being able to play from multiple alignments.

He has a smooth, controlled pedal and does a very good job of keeping his leverage and cushion while showing quick feet to get out of breaks and drive downhill. While in zone, he shows to have good football IQ and vision to understand route concepts and how he is being attacked. He has also shown to play with good anticipation to jump routes, getting his head around to locate the ball and staying calm with the ball in the air. Williams has struggled with his speed at times. He lacks the elite top-end speed needed to carry deep routes, often getting overextended.

He is very good in run support, showing to make quick reads and react to the run. He does a good job of using his hands when taking on blocks and quickly disengaging to attack the ball carrier. When tackling, he throws his body around with little regard, delivering big blows at times. In general, he does a good job of making secure wrap tackles by taking out the legs of ball carriers for minimal extra yards.

Overall, Williams has had a very productive career, both on-ball and in the run game. He needs to recover from a knee injury, but the timing looks to put him at full contact before the season starts. He is a high-level backup player who has a very good chance to become a potential starter a couple years into his career.

GRADE: 7.4 (High Level backup) Round 3

OVERALL RANK: 58

POSITION RANK: CB8

PRO COMPARISON: Xavien Howard

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings