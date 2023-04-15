Carter Warren NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Pittsburgh OT

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'5 1/2"

WEIGHT: 311

HAND: 9 1/8"

ARM: 35 3/8"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: NA

3-CONE: NA

SHUTTLE: NA

VERTICAL: NA

BROAD: NA

POSITIVES

— Excellent arm length that he maximizes with light, independent and well-timed strikes to establish first meaningful contact and disrupt the timing of rushers

— Fluid vertical and 45-degree pass sets to get to his landmark against wider alignments

— Solid core strength to absorb force on contact, give minimal ground and maintain his posture through the block

— Length serves as an effective recovery tool to compensate for lower-half stiffness

— Gets into his run fits on angle-drive blocks on target and under control with good posture and his eyes up

— Shows a firm grasp of spacing, depth and timing to pass off and pick up basic line games, stunts and dual reads

— Has enough initial quicks on his first two steps to overlay and overtake on backside combinations and cover up tight, inside alignments solo

NEGATIVES

— Laborious when having to redirect and shift gears laterally

— Tends to wind-up and strike on his double-under technique, causing him to be late

— Loses positional leverage and doesn't adjust well against effective stutters and hesitations

— Middling power to create sudden force on contact

2022 STATISTICS

— Four starts at LT

— Team captain

NOTES

— Former 3-star offensive tackle recruit out of Passaic High School in Paterson, New Jersey

— 39 career starts at LT

— Turned 24-years old on January 19

— Was invited to the 2022 Senior Bowl before deciding to return to school

— Suffered a season-ending torn meniscus injury during the fourth game of the 2022 season

— Invited to the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl

— Trained under Duke Manyweather leading up to the combine

OVERALL

Carter Warren is a four-year starter inside Pittsburgh's balanced, zone-based run scheme with 39 career starts at left tackle, including extensive time spent as a sixth linemen in 2021 on the right side. Warren started just four games in 2022 before suffering a season-ending knee injury that kept him out of the bulk of the off-season process leading up to the draft. Warren has a long, thick frame and build with a huge wingspan and solid athletic ability.

Warren excels as a run-blocker, using efficient initial footwork with excellent length and strong hands to fit and tie up defenders with solid strain to sustain through contact. He doesn't create much force on contact to uproot defenders, but he plays long and can steer them away from the ball. He shows enough speed to be a functional move blocker on pull and leads, but he has some lower-half stiffness that shows up having to redirect on climbs that fast-flow backers can exploit to work across his face.

Warren is a skilled pass-protector with fluid footwork in his pass sets to beat rushers to the spot, using excellent length with well-timed, independent strikes to establish first meaningful contact and quick control. He has the core strength to brace, play long and maintain his posture through contact to keep defenders tied up once latched. He will get manipulated out of position by skilled rushers who know how to set up their moves with stutters and hesitations, creating soft edges that they can penetrate, but his length comes in handy as an effective recovery tool to buy him time while his feet catch up.

Overall, Warren is an experienced leader at left tackle with the physical tools and skill set to compete for a swing tackle role right away before working his way into a starting lineup within his first contract.

GRADE: 7.0 (High-level backup/potential starter)

OVERALL RANK: 170

POSITION RANK: OT10

PRO COMPARISON: Joe Noteboom

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn