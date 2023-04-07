YaYa Diaby NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Louisville Edge

AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley

HEIGHT: 6'3"

WEIGHT: 263

HAND: 10⅜"

ARM: 33⅞"

WINGSPAN: 81¼"

40-YARD DASH: 4.51

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: 37"

BROAD: 10'0"

POSITIVES

– Great athletic testing numbers at the combine, posting a 9.86 out of 10 RAS.

– When he does time the snap on passing downs or short-yardage situations, he accelerates off the ball well. He recorded a 1.56-second 10-yard split at the combine.

– Has a solid rip move and good bend to win around the edge and also uses the rip move as a counter on his bull rush.

– Good pass-rush motor to get coverage sacks.

– Agility allows him to set the edge instead of getting hooked by a blocker against outside zone runs.

– Hustle player who will factor into gang tackles down the field.

NEGATIVES

– More often than not late off the ball and makes a false step out of his stance.

– Late with his hands when taking on blocks.

– Lacks strength at the point of attack to hold ground against offensive linemen and will get washed inside by down blocks or when slanting.

– Strength issues prevent him from winning with power as a pass-rusher.

– Struggles with his balance; ends up on the ground too much.

2022 STATS

– 13 games, 37 total tackles (22 solo), 14 TFL, 9 sacks, 2 PD

NOTES

– Born May 30, 1999

– JUCO transfer

– 3-star recruit in the 2020 class, No. 41 JUCO prospect, No. 3 SDE, per 247Sports composite rankings

– 33 career starts

– Missed one game with an ankle injury in 2020

– 2022 honors: third-team All-ACC

OVERALL

YaYa Diaby turned heads at the combine with outstanding testing numbers. Part of why that was surprising was because he played slightly out of position at Louisville, lining up at defensive tackle far more often than he should in the NFL. His athleticism did flash on tape but not nearly to the extent that he showed in Indianapolis.

Diaby would be best as a hand-in-the-ground defensive end for a team that uses even fronts. His athletic ability and production as a pass-rusher last season are intriguing, though a lot of his sacks were coverage sacks and/or came via beating tight ends or running backs. So, there is a question about how much that will transfer to the next level.

Still, he's worth taking a flier on as a fringe draftable player or an undrafted free agent.

GRADE: 5.4 (Backup)

OVERALL RANK: 220

POSITION RANK: EDGE26

PRO COMPARISON: Victor Dimukeje

Written by B/R NFL draft scout Matt Holder