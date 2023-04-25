T.J. Bass NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Oregon IOL

Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'4"

WEIGHT: 317

HAND: 9 1/4"

ARM: 32 3/8"

WINGSPAN: 79"

40-YARD DASH: 5.48

3-CONE: N/A

SHUTTLE: N/A

VERTICAL: 28 1/2"

BROAD: 9'1"

POSITIVES

— Delivers jolt on contact with a stiff punch and good square power on down blocks, double-team feeds and when uncovered finding work in pass protection.

— Sets a firm anchor with active, persistent hands to refit and releverage himself under the bull rush.

— Handles line games and stunts with precision, snap and proper timing.

— Knows how to play long out of his stance in the run game to maximize length and establish first meaningful contact.

— Knows how to adjust timing and angles on the move to boost mediocre range to track targets.

NEGATIVES

— Marginal lateral quickness and mirroring ability, creating soft edges with minimal recovery skills that rule out tackle versatility in the NFL.

— Will have razor-thin margins to overcome in the NFL due to below-the-line movement skills and length, requiring pristine technical skills and resourcefulness.

— Inconsistent snap timing can leave him a tick late out of his stance.

— Linear, rigid approach as a blocker puts him in scramble mode when he loses control of the block.

2022 STATISTICS

— 13 starts at left tackle

— Second-team AP All-Pac 12 selection

NOTES

— Former 0-star recruit out of Mt. Baker High School in Deming, Washington, where he played tight end, defensive end and lettered in track (shot put and discus)

— Enrolled at Idaho University before transferring to Butte College in California, playing left tackle there for two years before transferring to Oregon as a 3-star juco recruit

— 34 career starts split between left tackle (21) and left guard (13)

— Turned 24 on March 31

— Accepted an invite to the 2023 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl

OVERALL

T.J. Bass is a three-year starter with 34 career starts on the left side (21 at LT, 13 at LG). He made 13 starts at left tackle this past season inside Oregon's 54-46 run-pass split offense and multiple run game.

Bass was a 0-star recruit out of high school. He played two years of JUCO ball at Butte College before earning a scholarship to Oregon. Bass has a tall, broad but sawed-off frame with good core strength and marginal athletic ability.

Bass wins as a run-blocker with a concerted effort to play long out of his stance. His heavy-handed punch creates jolt and lift at the point of attack on double-teams and down blocks, and he has good strain and churn to uproot and steer defenders off of their spot.

Bass is limited athletically and lacks the length to compensate once defenders get on his edges. But he knows how to put himself in position to maximize what he does have with proper angles, timing and aiming points, including on climbs to the second level.

Bass succeeds in the linear plane as a pass-protector with a firm anchor, good core strength and active hands to get under and dissipate the bull rush. He is a sharp processor who decisively handles line games and stunts while putting dents in adjacent rushers when uncovered. He struggled to protect the corner and deal with inside counters at left tackle due to marginal range, lateral quickness and agility that showed up on his left guard film in 2021 as well, but to a lesser extent.

Overall, Bass has mediocre athletic ability, length and recovery skills, but he has the necessary play strength, demeanor and processing skills to earn a backup role on the interior inside a downhill run scheme. He could boost his odds of sticking if he can handle center duties.

GRADE: 5.6 (Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7)

OVERALL RANK: TBD

POSITION RANK: TBD

PRO COMPARISON: Ike Boettger

Written by B/R NFL Scout Brandon Thorn