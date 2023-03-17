Jalen Redmond NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Oklahoma DL

John E. Moore III/Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 291

HAND: 10⅛"

ARM: 32⅝"

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: 4.81

3-CONE: 7.3

SHUTTLE: 4.51

VERTICAL: 34.5"

BROAD: 9'8"

POSITIVES

– Impressive athlete for a defensive tackle; earned a 9.70 RAS score at the combine.

– Very fast off the ball, quick to react to the snap and accelerates off the line of scrimmage very well. He can get penetration with his get-off alone.

– Strong and physical at the point of attack and shoots his hands out of his stance, helping him hold ground against one-on-one blocks from guards.

– Has the agility to fight against reach blocks and stay in his gap versus outside zone runs; his agility also helps him occupy two offensive linemen to free up linebackers.

– If he can get his hands inside more consistently, he has the strength and violence to shed blocks.

– Can be effective in line games, has the agility and movement skills to take an efficient path to the quarterback as the looper and is physical and strong as the pick player to free up the looper.

NEGATIVES

– Stands out of his stance and has poor knee bend, giving him issues versus double-teams from offensive linemen.

– Wide hand placement and shorter arms limit how much extension he's able to get and impact his ability to get off blocks.

– As a pass-rusher, he lacks the strength and leverage to collapse the pocket with a bull rush on the inside.

– Lacks a plan when pass rushing; he almost exclusively tries to bull rush and doesn't have a countermove off it.

– Doesn't have a go-to move he can win with and is still learning how to use his hands as a pass-rusher.

2022 STATISTICS

– 12 G, 23 total tackles (10 solo), 10 TFL, 4 sacks, 4 PD

NOTES

– DOB: March 12, 1999

– 4-star recruit in the 2018 class, No. 135 overall, No. 8 WDE, per 247Sports' composite rankings

– Injuries: 2022 (concussion, missed part of fall camp), 2021 (knee, missed five games), 2018 (blood clots, limited to three games)

– 19 career starts

OVERALL

After tearing it up at the combine during the athletic testing, Jalen Redmond proved to have an intriguing athletic profile that NFL teams will be interested in working with. That shows up on tape, as his movement skills help him as a run defender and are noticeable when working line games as a pass-rusher.

However, Redmond leaves a lot to be desired as a pass-rusher. Even though he's an impressive athlete, his pass-rush arsenal is very limited, as he only really attempted bull rushes this past season, and he isn't powerful enough to win with that on the inside. His athleticism gives him potential as a rusher, but he's a major work in progress in that regard.

Granted, the Oklahoma product was playing out of position in 2021, which impacted his production. The Sooners used him as a nose tackle and 2i-technique, but he projects better as a 3-technique at the next level. He's much better when playing on a shade, and that will allow him to take advantage of his quickness and athleticism.

GRADE: 5.9 (Backup/Draftable, 6th-7th Round)

OVERALL RANK: TBD

POSITION RANK: TBD

PRO COMPARISON: Marlon Tuipulotu

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder