Jaylon Jones NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Texas A&M CB

Matthew Visinsky/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'2"

WEIGHT: 200

HAND: 9"

ARM: 30 3/4"

WINGSPAN: 76 3/4"

40-YARD DASH: 4.57

3-CONE: 6.88

SHUTTLE: 4.3

VERTICAL: 38"

BROAD: 10'2"

POSITIVES

— Great size and length for the position. Close to ideal size for an NFL cornerback.

— Very good reactionary defender. Great change of direction.

— Physical defender who uses his length and size to his advantage.

NEGATIVES

— Poor functional athletic ability. Lacks desired on-field athletic profile.

— Liability in man coverage. Lacks top-end speed and technique to cover more elite players.

— Struggles with open-field tackling. Can take poor angles to the ball and is inconsistent in tackling.

2022 STATISTICS

— 10 G, 33 TOT, 2 PD, 1 FR

NOTES

— DOB: 04/03/2002

— 32 starts

— Three-year starter

OVERALL

Jaylon Jones arrived in College Station as a 5-star recruit and immediately made his mark for the Aggies, starting every game throughout his three-year tenure at Texas A&M. He possesses almost ideal size for a cornerback and is quite fluid for a player of his stature, but his lack of athletic ability and troubles in coverage raise questions.

Jones is great at recognizing plays and often gets himself into position to make plays against the run. However, he struggles with bouts of missed tackles and can be seen taking poor angles to ball-carriers at times. He is physical and willing to get in the action but is nothing more than an average run defender whose missed tackles have often resulted in splash plays.

Jones is not overly aggressive in coverage, often leaving a cushion between himself and the receiver. He is a strong reactionary player, which he uses to make plays on the ball. While he does not possess overly special athleticism, he is able to read and react and utilize his size and physicality to play through receivers.

Receivers tend to gain separation on Jones because of his play style. When he isn't able to keep the action in front of him, he lacks the recovery speed required to prevent splash plays.

Jones' play style would fit best within a zone-heavy scheme in the NFL, barring a potential move to safety. Without high-quality athletic ability, his ceiling is limited, yet Jones' fluidity for his size and ability to contest receivers create some intrigue.

GRADE: 6.4 (High-Level Developmental Prospect — 5th Round)

OVERALL RANK:

POSITION RANK:

PRO COMPARISON: Keith Taylor

Written by B/R NFL Scout Cory Giddings