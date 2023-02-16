Gervon Dexter Sr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for Florida DL

Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

HEIGHT: 6'6"

WEIGHT: 312

HAND: TBD

ARM: TBD

WINGSPAN: TBD

40-YARD DASH: TBD

3-CONE: TBD

SHUTTLE: TBD

VERTICAL: TBD

POSITIVES

– Quick to get his hands up and is strong at the point of attack to get some extension as a run defender.

– Takes on blocks with a wide base and is hard to move against one-on-one blocks. Uses short and powerful steps off the ball to maintain his base.

– Recognizes down blocks well to redirect his eyes and hands and avoid getting washed inside.

– Gets hands on offensive linemen working up to the second level to disrupt their path and potentially free up linebackers.

– Solid at shedding blocks.

– When he's fresh, he's solid at collapsing the pocket with a bull rush and does a good job of working to get on an edge. He has plenty of power to become a better bull rusher at the next level.

– Can develop a push-pull move. He's strong enough to execute it, but he needs to be more aggressive with the move.

– Good frame, well-built for his size and carries little bad weight. Looks like he slimmed down this past year.

NEGATIVES

– Very slow off the ball, he's late to react to the snap and doesn't accelerate off the line of scrimmage well.

– Stands up out of his stance, causing issues taking on double teams and combo blocks.

– Will get reached/scooped in the NFL; he lacks the get-off and agility to stay in his gap when working laterally.

– Hand placement is a little wide as a run defender, which limits the amount of extension he gets, especially for someone with his height/length.

– Very limited pass-rush arsenal outside of the occasional bull rush. At least initially, he'll be a two-down player in the NFL.

– Sub-par pass-rush motor.

– Overall, he lacks athleticism and is pretty reliant on winning with power.

NOTES

– A 5-star recruit in the 2020 class, No. 12 overall, No. 3 DT, per 247Sports composite rankings

– No. 83 on Bruce Feldman's list of exceptional athletes; squats 655 pounds and benches 425 pounds

– No major injuries

– 24 career starts

– Career stats (three seasons): 125 total tackles (48 solo), 10.5 TFL, 5 sacks, 2 PD, 2 INTs

– Played basketball and qualified for state track and field championships in the discus throw in high school

OVERALL

Gervon Dexter is a good run defender who can eat up space and plug gaps. Exemplified by his bench and squat numbers above, he has plenty of strength that will transfer over to the next level, as he can be hard to move with one-on-one blocks. He's someone who commands double teams/extra attention from the offense's run-blocking scheme.

Probably the biggest issue with Dexter's game is his get-off. That could cause him some trouble in the NFL and really limits him as a pass-rusher. If he can start firing off the ball with more consistency, he'll have a better chance at staying on the field for third downs, as he's shown flashes with his bull rush.

Schematically, the Florida product can play as nose or 2i-technique, which opens up his potential suitors to odd- or even-front teams. However, his pad level and get-off must improve so that he can hold his ground better against double teams and combo blocks. That will be his biggest flaw as a two-down player in the NFL.

GRADE: 7.4 (High-level backup/potential starter)

OVERALL RANK: 43

POSITION RANK: DL5

PRO COMPARISON: Dalvin Tomlinson

Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder