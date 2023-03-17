X

    Mike Jones Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for LSU LB

    BR NFL Scouting DepartmentContributor I

    LSU linebacker Mike Jones Jr. (6) in action during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Southern in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022. LSU won 65-17. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
    AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman

    HEIGHT: 6'1"

    WEIGHT: 230

    HAND: TBD

    ARM: TBD

    WINGSPAN: TBD

    40-YARD DASH: TBD

    3-CONE: TBD

    SHUTTLE: TBD

    VERTICAL: TBD

    BROAD: TBD

    POSITIVES

    – Named team captain at the beginning of the season.

    – Good athlete with springy legs; moves really well for the position.

    – Has the speed to carry running backs and tight ends down the field and take away posts/the seam when playing Tampa 2.

    – Should have few to no issues mirroring and matching tight ends in man coverage.

    – Uses his hands and athleticism to avoid blocks/make offensive linemen miss when moving laterally versus outside zone.

    – Solid at working the hands as a pass-rusher when blitzing and has fluid hips to clear his lower half and get a clean win.

    – Experience playing special teams.

    Mike Jones Jr. NFL Draft 2023: Scouting Report for LSU LB
    NEGATIVES

    – Instincts versus the run are a mess; often looks like he's guessing.

    – Against inside runs, he drops his hands and tries to go chest-to-chest with blockers.

    – Lacks the strength to get extension; he concedes ground to create space, and he will get pushed around by tight ends in the running game.

    – Angles as a run defender are poor/too shallow.

    – Doesn't have much power behind his pads; offensive linemen will be able to catch and control him when he blitzes, and he's not going to knock running backs backward when tackling.

    – Can get caught staring in the backfield when playing zone coverage.

    – Seemingly fell out of favor with LSU's new coaching staff last season; his playing time was significantly reduced after the first half of the season.

    NOTES

    – Born December 19, 1998

    – Clemson transfer

    – A 4-star recruit in the 2018 class, No. 210 overall, No. 15 OLB, per 247Sports composite rankings

    – Injuries: 2020 (Undisclosed)

    – Career stats (five seasons): 101 total tackles (46 solo), 10 TFL, 1.5 sacks, 2 INTs, 4 PD, 2 FFs

    – 2020 Honors: Second-Team All-ACC (PFF)

    OVERALL

    Mike Jones Jr. had an interesting college career. He played at Clemson for his first two-plus years, and it looked like he was ready to take over in the safety/linebacker hybrid role that Isaiah Simmons played in Will Venables' defense.

    However, he transferred to LSU because he wanted to play more in the box as a traditional linebacker and didn't start until roughly the end of 2021.

    This past year in Baton Rouge, Jones was named a captain and was a starter at the beginning of the campaign, but he was reduced to being a reserve 'backer and special teamer about halfway through the campaign.

    As far as his NFL projection goes, he can be a solid reserve linebacker who can cover and play on special teams. He has experience playing on nearly every special teams unit, which makes him an intriguing undrafted free-agent target who could sneak onto a 53-man roster in the right situation.

    GRADE: 6.9 (Potential Role Player)

    OVERALL RANK: 102

    POSITION RANK: LB7

    PRO COMPARISON: Daren Bates

    Written by B/R NFL Draft Scout Matt Holder