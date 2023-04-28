NFL Draft 2023 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 1April 28, 2023
NFL Draft 2023 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 1
Night 1 of the 2023 NFL draft is complete, and while the opening round tends to be the highlight of draft weekend, it's important to remember that a lot of talented players are still available.
Entering Friday, only 31 players are off the board. Many of the top prospects at their respective positions are among that group, but some notable exceptions include safety Brian Branch and Michael Mayer.
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who some expected to be a top-10 selection, and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker also remain available.
Day 2 will likely feature the selections of many future starters and stars, and perhaps a bit of trade activity as well. Trading up in the second and third rounds is a popular strategy as teams chase the top remaining players on their boards. We saw 12 individual deals executed on Day 2 a year ago.
With all of this in mind, here's a look at the best players at each position remaining after Day 1 of the 2023 NFL draft.
Grading Scale
10: Generational talent/No. 1 overall
9.5-9.9: Top-Five prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/Round 1
8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late Round 1, Early Round 2
7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/Round 2
7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/Round 3
6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/Round 4
6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5
5.5-5.9: Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7
5.0-5.4: Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA
4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA
3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA
Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:
Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs
Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, G's and C's
Matt Holder: DL, Edges and LBs
Cory Giddings: CBs and S's
Draft Results
Best remaining players by position group below.
Quarterbacks
1. Will Levis, Kentucky (8.0)
2. Tanner McKee, Stanford (7.0)
3. Clayton Tune, Houston (6.3)
4. Jake Haener, Fresno State (6.2)
5. Jaren Hall, BYU (6.1)
6. Dorian Thompson-Robinson, UCLA (6.1)
7. Hendon Hooker, Tennessee (5.8)
8. Aidan O'Connell, Purdue (5.5)
9. Tyson Bagent, Shepherd, (5.4)
10. Malik Cunningham, Louisville (5.4)
11. Stetson Bennett, Georgia (5.3)
Running Backs
Best Speed: Devon Achane
Best Power: Roschon Johnson
1. Zach Charbonnet, UCLA (7.6)
2. Devon Achane, Texas A&M (7.6)
3. Zach Evans, Ole Miss (7.1)
4. Tyjae Spears, Tulane (7.1)
5. Roschon Johnson, Texas (6.9)
6. Eric Gray, Oklahoma (6.8)
7. Tank Bigsby, Auburn (6.8)
8. Sean Tucker, Syracuse (6.6)
9. DeWayne McBride, UAB (6.5)
10. Chase Brown, Illinois (6.5)
11. Deneric Prince, Tulsa (6.4)
12. Kenny McIntosh, Georgia (6.3)
13. Mohamed Ibrahim, Minnesota (6.2)
14. Deuce Vaughn, Kansas State (6.2)
15. Kendre Miller, TCU (6.2)
16. Chris Rodriguez Jr., Kentucky (6.1)
17. Israel Abanikanda, Pittsburgh (6.0)
18. Keaton Mitchell, East Carolina (5.9)
19. Xazavian Valladay, Arizona State (5.8)
20. SaRodorick Thompson, Texas Tech (5.7)
21. Tiyon Evans, Louisville, (5.7)
22. Camerun Peoples, Appalachian State (5.5)
23. Travis Dye, USC (5.5)
24. Tavion Thomas, Utah (5.4)
Wide Receivers
Best Hands: Rashee Rice
Best Speed: Jalin Hyatt
1. Cedric Tillman, Tennessee (7.4)
2. Rashee Rice, SMU (7.4)
3. A.T. Perry, Wake Forest (7.3)
4. Jonathan Mingo, Mississippi (7.2)
5 Josh Downs, North Carolina (7.2)
6. Tyler Scott, Cincinnati (7.2)
7. Jayden Reed, Michigan (7.0)
8. Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee (7.0)
9. Puka Nacua, BYU (6.9)
10. Marvin Mims Jr., Oklahoma (6.8)
11. Dontayvion Wicks, Virginia (6.8)
12. Bryce Ford-Wheaton, West Virginia (6.8)
13. Trey Palmer, Nebraska (6.7)
14. Michael Wilson, Stanford (6.7)
15. Xavier Hutchinson, Iowa State (6.6)
16. Kayshon Boutte, LSU (6.6)
17. Ronnie Bell, Michigan (6.4)
18. Tank Dell, Houston (6.4)
19. Dontay Demus Jr., Maryland (6.3)
20. Parker Washington, Penn State (6.2)
21. Charlie Jones, Purdue (6.2)
22. Jadon Haselwood, Arkansas (6.1)
23. Jacob Copeland, Maryland (5.9)
24. Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State (5.9)
25. Grant DuBose, Charlotte (5.9)
26. Andrei Iosivas, Princeton (5.8)
27. Mitchell Tinsley, Penn State (5.8)
28. Jake Bobo, UCLA (5.8)
29. Demario Douglas, Liberty (5.7)
30. Michael Jefferson, Louisiana (5.7)
31. Tre Tucker, Cincinnati (5.6)
32. C.J. Johnson, East Carolina (5.6)
33. Derius Davis, TCU (5.4)
34. Rakim Jarrett, Maryland (5.4)
35. Matt Landers, Arkansas (5.3)
36. Joseph Ngata, Clemson (5.2)
37. Elijah Higgins, Stanford (5.2)
Tight Ends
Best Receiver: Michael Mayer
Best Blocker: Darnell Washington
Most Pro-Ready: Michael Mayer
1. Michael Mayer, Notre Dame (8.7)
2. Darnell Washington, Georgia (7.8)
3. Tucker Kraft, South Dakota State (7.5)
4. Luke Musgrave, Oregon State (7.4)
5. Sam LaPorta, Iowa (7.4)
6. Luke Schoonmaker, Michigan (6.9)
7. Josh Whyle, Cincinnati (6.6)
8. Brenton Strange, Penn State (6.5)
9. Zack Kuntz, Old Dominion (6.4)
10. Davis Allen, Clemson (6.1)
11. Payne Durham, Purdue (6.0)
12. Blake Whiteheart, Wake Forest (5.8)
13. Will Mallory, Miami (5.7)
14. Travis Vokolek, Nebraska (5.6)
15. Daniel Barker, Michigan State (5.4)
16. Cameron Latu, Alabama (5.4)
17. Noah Gindorff, North Dakota State (5.3)
Offensive Tackles
1. Dawand Jones, Ohio State (7.6)
2. Nick Saldiveri, Old Dominion (7.3)
3. Tyler Steen, Alabama (7.1)
4. Carter Warren, Pittsburgh (7.0)
5. Wanya Morris, Oklahoma (6.8)
6. Asim Richards, North Carolina (6.7)
7. Warren McClendon Jr., Georgia (6.5)
8. Jaelyn Duncan, Maryland (6.5)
9. Blake Freeland, BYU (5.8)
10. Richard Gouraige, Florida (5.7)
11. Earl Bostick Jr., Kansas (5.7)
12. John Ojukwu, Boise State (5.4)
13. Trevor Reid, Louisville (5.2)
14. Jake Witt, Northern Michigan (5.2)
Interior Offensive Linemen
1. Steve Avila, TCU (7.6)
2. Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse (7.5)
3. John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota (7.5)
4. O'Cyrus Torrence, Florida (7.5)
5. Cody Mauch, North Dakota State (7.4)
6. Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin (7.4)
7. Chandler Zavala, North Carolina State (7.0)
8. Ricky Stromberg, Arkansas (6.8)
9. Jarrett Patterson, Notre Dame (6.8)
10. Anthony Bradford, LSU (6.6)
11. Luke Wypler, Ohio State (6.6)
12. Emil Ekiyor Jr., Alabama (6.5)
13. Alex Forsyth, Oregon (6.4)
14. Olusegun Oluwatimi, Michigan (6.4)
15. Sidy Sow, Eastern Michigan (6.3)
16. Juice Scruggs, Penn State (6.0)
17. Andrew Vorhees, USC (6.0)
18. Colby Sorsdal, William & Mary (5.9)
19. Nick Broeker, Ole Miss (5.9)
20. Jake Andrews, Troy (5.9)
21. Braeden Daniels, Utah (5.9)
22. Jordan McFadden, Clemson (5.8)
23. Jaxson Kirkland, Washington (5.8)
24. Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu, Oregon (5.7)
25. Jon Gaines II, UCLA (5.7)
26. Atonio Mafi, UCLA (5.6)
27. T.J. Bass, Oregon (5.6)
28. Ryan Hayes, Michigan (5.5)
29. McClendon Curtis, Chattanooga (5.5)
30. Jovaughn Gwyn, South Carolina (5.3)
31. Chris Murray, Oklahoma (5.3)
32. Henry Bainivalu, Washington (5.2)
33. Mark Evans II, Arkansas Pine-Bluff (5.2)
Defensive Linemen
Best Nose Tackle: Siaki Ika
1. Siaki Ika, Baylor (7.5)
2. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern (7.4)
3. Zach Harrison, Ohio State (7.3)
4. Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin (7.2)
5. Gervon Dexter Sr., Florida (7.2)
6. Colby Wooden, Auburn (6.9)
7. Zacch Pickens, South Carolina (6.9)
8. Moro Ojomo, Texas (6.9)
9. Mike Morris, Michigan (6.9)
10. Jaquelin Roy, LSU (6.8)
11. Isaiah McGuire, Missouri (6.6)
12. Byron Young, Alabama (6.6)
13. Kobie Turner, Wake Forest (6.5)
14. Keondre Coburn, Texas (6.5)
15. Karl Brooks, Bowling Green (6.4)
16. Jerrod Clark, Coastal Carolina (6.4)
17. Desjuan Johnson, Toledo (6.0)
18. Jalen Redmond, Oklahoma (5.9)
19. Brodric Martin, Western Kentucky (5.7)
20. Dante Stills, West Virginia (5.7)
21. Cameron Young, Mississippi State (5.6)
22. Nesta Jade Silvera, Arizona State (5.4)
23. Jacob Slade, Michigan State (5.4)
24. PJ Mustipher, Penn State (5.3)
25. DJ Dale, Alabama (5.3)
26. Jonah Tavai, San Diego State (5.3)
Edge-Rushers
1. BJ Ojulari, LSU (7.9)
2. Keion White, Georgia Tech (7.7)
3. Tuli Tuipulotu, USC (7.5)
4. Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame (7.4)
5. Andre Carter II, Army (7.4)
6. Derick Hall, Auburn (7.2)
7. Byron Young, Tennessee (7.0)
8. KJ Henry, Clemson (6.8)
9. Brenton Cox Jr., Florida (6.7)
10. Viliami Fehoko, San Jose State (6.5)
11. Habakkuk Baldonado, Pittsburgh (6.3)
12. DJ Johnson, Oregon (6.2)
13. Nick Hampton, Appalachian State (6.2)
14. Ochaun Mathis, Nebraska (6.1)
15. Ali Gaye, LSU (6.0)
16. Yasir Abdullah, Louisville (5.9)
17. Jose Ramirez, Eastern Michigan (5.8)
18. BJ Thompson, Stephen F. Austin (5.8)
19. Isaiah Land, Florida A&M (5.7)
20. Tavius Robinson, Mississippi (5.7)
21. Robert Beal Jr., Georgia (5.6)
22. Thomas Incoom, Central Michigan (5.6)
23. YaYa Diaby, Louisville (5.4)
24. Dylan Horton, TCU (5.3)
25. Lonnie Phelps Jr., Kansas (5.3)
Linebackers
Best Blitzer: Noah Sewell
Best in Coverage: Trenton Simpson
Most Versatile: Drew Sanders
1. Drew Sanders, Arkansas (7.6)
2. Trenton Simpson, Clemson (7.5)
3. Noah Sewell, Oregon (7.2)
4. Owen Pappoe, Auburn (7.1)
5. Daiyan Henley, Washington State (7.0)
6. Nick Herbig, Wisconsin (6.7)
7. Henry To'oTo'o, Alabama (6.7)
8. Ivan Pace Jr., Cincinnati (6.4)
9. DeMarvion Overshown, Texas (6.2)
10. Dorian Williams, Tulane (6.1)
11. Anfernee Orji, Vanderbilt (5.9)
12. Ventrell Miller, Florida (5.8)
13. Cam Jones, Indiana (5.7)
14. SirVocea Dennis, Pittsburgh (5.6)
15. Mohamoud Diabate, Utah (5.6)
16. Dee Winters, TCU (5.5)
17. Mikel Jones, Syracuse (5.5)
18. Bumper Pool, Arkansas (5.4)
19. Mike Jones Jr., LSU (5.4)
20. Shaka Heyward, Duke (5.4)
21. Drake Thomas, North Carolina State (5.4)
Cornerbacks
Best in Zone Coverage: Kelee Ringo
Best Slot Corner: Clark Phillips III
Most Versatile: Joey Porter Jr.
1. Joey Porter Jr., Penn State (8.4)
2. Clark Phillips III, Utah (7.9)
3. Cam Smith, South Carolina (7.5)
4. Kelee Ringo, Georgia (7.4)
5. Garrett Williams, Syracuse (7.4)
6. Julius Brents, Kansas State (7.2)
7. DJ Turner II, Michigan (6.9)
8. Jarrick Bernard-Converse, LSU (6.9)
9. Rejzohn Wright, Oregon State (6.9)
10. Tre'Vius Hodges-Tomlinson, TCU (6.9)
11. Riley Moss, Iowa (6.8)
12. Jaylon Jones, Texas A&M (6.8)
13. Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (6.6)
14. Darius Rush, South Carolina (6.5)
15. Cory Trice Jr., Purdue (6.5)
16. Mekhi Garner, LSU (6.4)
17. Jakorian Bennett, Maryland (6.4)
18. Mekhi Blackmon, USC (6.4)
19. Eli Ricks, Alabama (6.4)
20. Kyu Blu Kelly, Stanford (6.3)
21. Cameron Mitchell, Northwestern (6.1)
22. Lance Boykin, Coastal Carolina (6.0)
23. Kei'Trel Clark, Louisville (5.9)
24. Steven Jones Jr., Appalachian State (5.8)
25. Arquon Bush, Cincinnati (5.6)
26. Tiawan Mullen, Indiana (5.6)
27. Steven Gilmore, Marshall (5.4)
28. Avery Young, Rutgers (5.4)
29. D'Jordan Strong, Coastal Carolina (5.3)
30. Ameer Speed, Michigan State (5.3)
Safeties
Best in Man Coverage: Antonio Johnson
Best in Zone Coverage: Brandon Joseph
Best Run-Stopper: Christopher Smith
Most Versatile: Brian Branch
1. Brian Branch, Alabama (7.8)
2. Christopher Smith, Georgia (7.7)
3. Jartavius Martin, Illinois (7.2)
4. Jordan Battle, Alabama (7.0)
5. Jammie Robinson, Florida State (7.0)
6. Ji'Ayir Brown, Penn State (6.9)
7. JL Skinner, Boise State (6.9)
8. Sydney Brown, Illinois (6.6)
9. Jay Ward, LSU (6.5)
10. Trey Dean III, Florida (6.5)
11. Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M (6.4)
12. Brandon Joseph, Notre Dame (6.4)
13. DeMarcco Hellams, Alabama (6.2)
14. Ronnie Hickman Jr., Ohio State (6.2)
15. Jordan Howden, Minnesota (6.1)
16 Latavious Brini, Arkansas (5.9)
17. Daniel Scott, California (5.9)
18. Kenderick Duncan Jr., Louisville (5.7)
19. John Torchio, Wisconsin (5.7)
20. Xavier Henderson, Michigan State (5.6)
21. Kaevon Merriweather, Iowa (5.6)
22. Anthony Johnson Jr., Iowa State (5.5)
23. Bralen Trahan, Louisiana (5.5)
24. Rashad Torrence II, Florida (5.4)
25. Chamarri Conner, Virginia Tech (5.3)