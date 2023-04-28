NFL Draft 2023 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 1

0 of 12

Jeffrey Vest/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Night 1 of the 2023 NFL draft is complete, and while the opening round tends to be the highlight of draft weekend, it's important to remember that a lot of talented players are still available.

Entering Friday, only 31 players are off the board. Many of the top prospects at their respective positions are among that group, but some notable exceptions include safety Brian Branch and Michael Mayer.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis, who some expected to be a top-10 selection, and Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker also remain available.



Day 2 will likely feature the selections of many future starters and stars, and perhaps a bit of trade activity as well. Trading up in the second and third rounds is a popular strategy as teams chase the top remaining players on their boards. We saw 12 individual deals executed on Day 2 a year ago.

With all of this in mind, here's a look at the best players at each position remaining after Day 1 of the 2023 NFL draft.

Grading Scale

10: Generational talent/No. 1 overall

9.5-9.9: Top-Five prospect

9.0-9.4: Top-10 prospect

8.5-8.9: Immediate Impact Prospect/Round 1

8.0-8.4: Year 1 Starter/Late Round 1, Early Round 2

7.5-7.9: Potential Impact Player/Round 2

7.0-7.4: High-Level Backup or Potential Starter/Round 3

6.5-6.9: Potential Role Player/Round 4

6.0-6.4: High-Level Developmental Prospect/Round 5

5.5-5.9: Backup or Draftable/Rounds 6-7

5.0-5.4: Backup or UDFA with Roster Potential/UDFA

4.0-4.9: Developmental Prospect/UDFA

3.0-3.9: Training Camp Body/UDFA

Grades for each player were assigned by the following scouts:

Derrik Klassen: QBs, RBs, WRs and Receiving TEs

Brandon Thorn: Blocking TEs, OTs, G's and C's

Matt Holder: DL, Edges and LBs

Cory Giddings: CBs and S's