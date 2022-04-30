NFL Draft 2022 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 2

0 of 11

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press

Three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft are now in the rear-view, but there are several notable prospects still available going into the final day of this event.

While most of the big-name stars are off the board, some high-end talents like North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele and Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant are waiting to hear their names called.

There are some great wideouts up for grabs as well. Even after a whopping 17 receivers were selected over the first three rounds, top-end talents like Clemson’s Justyn Ross and Boise State’s Khalil Shakir remain undrafted.

Expect teams to strike for these and other quality prospects early on Saturday, even if they have to trade up to make the selections.

It would hardly be a surprise if several clubs attempt to maneuver to the top of the fourth round, especially after an immense flurry of trades on Day 2.

The draft order was reshaped significantly in wake of the 11 deals that went down on Friday and the pick order is almost certain to look much different after another wave of trades comes through the pipeline.

With that in mind, here are the best available prospects going into the last four rounds of the 2022 NFL draft.

Grading Scale



10: Generational talent/No. 1 overall



9.5-9.9: Top-five prospect



9.0-9.4: Top-10 prospect



8.5-8.9: Immediate impact prospect/First round



8.0-8.4: Year 1 starter/Late first to second Round



7.5-7.9: Potential impact player/Second round



7.0-7.4: High-level backup/Potential starter/Third round



6.5-6.9: Potential role player/Fourth round



6.0-6.4: High-level developmental prospect/Fifth round



5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable/Sixth or seventh round



5.0-5.4: Backup/Undrafted free agent with roster potential/Undrafted free agent



4.0-4.9: Developmental prospect/Undrafted free agent



3.0-3.9: Training camp body/Undrafted free agent

Player grades were assigned by the following scouts: Nate Tice, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and receiving tight ends; Brandon Thorn, blocking tight ends, offensive tackles, guards and centers; Derrik Klassen, defensive linemen, edge-rushers and linebackers; Cory Giddings, cornerbacks and safeties.