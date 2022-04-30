NFL Draft 2022 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 2

NFL Draft 2022 Big Board: Best Remaining Players After Day 2April 30, 2022
Three rounds of the 2022 NFL draft are now in the rear-view, but there are several notable prospects still available going into the final day of this event.
While most of the big-name stars are off the board, some high-end talents like North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faalele and Cincinnati cornerback Coby Bryant are waiting to hear their names called.
There are some great wideouts up for grabs as well. Even after a whopping 17 receivers were selected over the first three rounds, top-end talents like Clemson’s Justyn Ross and Boise State’s Khalil Shakir remain undrafted.
Expect teams to strike for these and other quality prospects early on Saturday, even if they have to trade up to make the selections.
It would hardly be a surprise if several clubs attempt to maneuver to the top of the fourth round, especially after an immense flurry of trades on Day 2.
The draft order was reshaped significantly in wake of the 11 deals that went down on Friday and the pick order is almost certain to look much different after another wave of trades comes through the pipeline.
With that in mind, here are the best available prospects going into the last four rounds of the 2022 NFL draft.
Grading Scale
10: Generational talent/No. 1 overall
9.5-9.9: Top-five prospect
9.0-9.4: Top-10 prospect
8.5-8.9: Immediate impact prospect/First round
8.0-8.4: Year 1 starter/Late first to second Round
7.5-7.9: Potential impact player/Second round
7.0-7.4: High-level backup/Potential starter/Third round
6.5-6.9: Potential role player/Fourth round
6.0-6.4: High-level developmental prospect/Fifth round
5.5-5.9: Backup/Draftable/Sixth or seventh round
5.0-5.4: Backup/Undrafted free agent with roster potential/Undrafted free agent
4.0-4.9: Developmental prospect/Undrafted free agent
3.0-3.9: Training camp body/Undrafted free agent
Player grades were assigned by the following scouts: Nate Tice, quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and receiving tight ends; Brandon Thorn, blocking tight ends, offensive tackles, guards and centers; Derrik Klassen, defensive linemen, edge-rushers and linebackers; Cory Giddings, cornerbacks and safeties.
Quarterbacks
Most Accurate: Bailey Zappe
Biggest Sleeper: EJ Perry
1. Sam Howell, QB, North Carolina (7.2)
2. Carson Strong, QB, Nevada (7.0)
3. Bailey Zappe, QB, Western Kentucky (6.8)
4. EJ Perry, QB, Brown (6.4)
5. Kaleb Eleby, QB, Western Michigan (6.4)
6. Jack Coan, QB, Notre Dame (6.1)
7. Brock Purdy, QB, Iowa State (5.7)
8. Cole Kelley, QB, Southeastern Louisiana (5.5)
9. D'Eriq King, QB, Miami (5.5)
10. Dustin Crum, QB, Kent State (5.4)
11. Skylar Thompson, QB, Kansas State (5.4)
Running Backs
Best Power: Tyler Allgeier
Best Third-Down Back: Kyren Williams
Biggest Sleeper: Dameon Pierce
1. Jerome Ford, RB, Cincinnati (7.4)
2. Tyler Allgeier, RB, BYU (7.2)
3. Kyren Williams, RB, Notre Dame (7.1)
4. Pierre Strong Jr., RB, South Dakota State (6.8)
5. Ty Chandler, RB, North Carolina (6.7)
6. Zamir White, RB, Georgia (6.7)
7. Dameon Pierce, RB, Florida (6.6)
8. Isaiah Spiller, RB, Texas A&M (6.6)
9. Tyler Badie, RB, Missouri (6.4)
10. Hassan Haskins, RB, Michigan (6.4)
11. D'vonte Price, RB, Florida International (6.3)
12. Sincere McCormick, RB, UTSA (6.3)
13. Abram Smith, RB, Baylor (6.3)
14. Tyler Goodson, RB, Iowa (6.2)
15. CJ Verdell, RB, Oregon (6.2)
16. Zonovan Knight, RB, North Carolina State (6.2)
17. Jerrion Ealy, RB, Ole Miss (6.0)
18. Keaontay Ingram, RB, USC (5.9)
19. ZaQuandre White, RB, South Carolina (5.9)
20. Kevin Harris, RB, South Carolina (5.8)
21. Max Borghi, RB, Washington State (5.8)
22. Trestan Ebner, RB, Baylor (5.7)
23. Jason Poe, FB, Mercer (5.4)
Wide Receivers
Best Slot Receiver: Khalil Shakir
Biggest Sleeper: Jaivon Heiligh
1. Justyn Ross, WR, Clemson (7.9)
2. Khalil Shakir, WR, Boise State (7.8)
3. Jaivon Heiligh, WR, Coastal Carolina (7.1)
4. Kyle Philips, WR, UCLA (7.1)
5. Calvin Austin III, WR, Memphis (6.9)
6. Romeo Doubs, WR, Nevada (6.9)
7. Dai'Jean Dixon, WR, Nicholls State (6.7)
8. Kevin Austin Jr., WR, Notre Dame (6.6)
9. Bo Melton, WR, Rutgers (6.4)
10. Isaiah Weston, WR, Northern Iowa (6.4)
11. Jerreth Sterns, WR, Western Kentucky (6.2)
12. Erik Ezukanma, WR, Texas Tech (6.2)
13. Tre Turner, WR, Virginia Tech (6.2)
14. Samori Toure, WR, Nebraska (6.1)
15. Ty Fryfogle, WR, Indiana (5.9)
16. Devon Williams, WR, Oregon (5.9)
17. Makai Polk, WR, Mississippi State (5.8)
18. Dontario Drummond, WR, Ole Miss (5.8)
Tight Ends
Best Blocker: Cade Otton
1. Cade Otton, TE, Washington (7.4)
2. Jake Ferguson, TE, Wisconsin (6.9)
3. Derrick Deese Jr., TE, San Jose State (6.8)
4. Isaiah Likely, TE, Coastal Carolina (6.7)
5. Lucas Krull, TE, Pittsburgh (6.6)
6. Grant Calcaterra, TE, SMU (6.5)
7. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TE, Maryland (6.4)
8. Charlie Kolar, TE, Iowa State (6.4)
9. Armani Rogers, TE, Ohio (6.2)
10. Daniel Bellinger, TE, San Diego State (6.1)
11. Jalen Wydermyer, TE, Texas A&M (6.1)
12. James Mitchell, TE, Virginia Tech (6.0)
13. Cole Turner, TE, Nevada (5.9)
14. Teagan Quitoriano, TE, Oregon State (5.9)
15. Chase Allen, TE, Iowa State (5.4)
Offensive Tackles
Biggest Sleeper: Spencer Burford
1. Daniel Faalele, OT, Minnesota (7.6)
2. Rasheed Walker, OT, Penn State (7.3)
3. Spencer Burford, OT, UTSA (6.9)
4. Max Mitchell, OT, Louisiana (6.9)
5. Kellen Diesch, OT, Arizona State (6.9)
6. Braxton Jones, OT, Southern Utah (5.9)
7. Dare Rosenthal, OT LSU (5.8)
8. Vederian Lowe, OT, Illinois (5.6)
9. Austin Deculus, OT, LSU (5.6)
10. Obinna Eze, OT, TCU (5.4)
11. Ryan Van Demark, OT, Connecticut (5.3)
12. Matt Waletzko, OT, North Dakota (5.3)
Interior Offensive Linemen
1. Marquis Hayes, IOL, Oklahoma (7.5)
2. Jamaree Salyer, IOL, Georgia (7.4)
3. Lecitus Smith, IOL, Virginia Tech (7.3)
4. Darian Kinnard, IOL, Kentucky (7.1)
5. Dohnovan West, IOL, Arizona State (7.0)
6. Cade Mayes, IOL, Tennessee (6.9)
7. Zach Tom, IOL, Wake Forest (6.6)
8. Justin Shaffer, IOL, Georgia (6.5)
9. Thayer Munford, IOL, Ohio State (6.3)
10. Andrew Stueber, IOL, Michigan (6.1)
11. Zach Thomas, IOL, San Diego State (6.1)
12. Ben Brown, IOL, Ole Miss (5.9)
13. Chasen Hines, IOL, LSU (5.9)
14. Chris Paul, IOL, Tulsa (5.9)
15. Ja'Tyre Carter, IOL, Southern (5.8)
16. Nick Zakelj, IOL, Fordham (5,8)
17. Cordell Volson, IOL, North Dakota State (5.7)
18. Dawson Deaton, IOL, Texas Tech (5.7)
19. James Empey, IOL, BYU (5.6)
20. Nick Ford, IOL, Utah (5.5)
21. Bill Dunkle, IOL, San Diego State (5.4)
22. Alec Lindstrom, IOL, Boston College (5.3)
Defensive Linemen
Biggest Sleeper: Jayden Peevy
1. Neil Farrell Jr., DL, LSU (7.5)
2. Perrion Winfrey, DL, Oklahoma (7.2)
3. Jayden Peevy, DL, Texas A&M (7.0)
4. Matthew Butler, DL, Tennessee (6.8)
5. John Ridgeway, DL, Arkansas (6.6)
6. Haskell Garrett, DL, Ohio State (6.5)
7. Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, DL, Notre Dame (6.4)
8. Eric Johnson II, DL, Missouri State (6.4)
9. Kalia Davis, DL, UCF (6.3)
10. Esezi Otomewo, DL, Minnesota (6.3)
11. Thomas Booker, DL, Stanford (6.3)
12. Otito Ogbonnia, DL, UCLA (6.2)
13. Christopher Hinton Jr., DL, Michigan (6.1)
14. Eyioma Uwazurike, DL, Iowa State (6.1)
15. D.J. Davidson, DL, Arizona State (6.0)
16. Noah Elliss, DL, Idaho (6.0)
17. Marquan McCall, DL, Kentucky (5.9)
18. Jonathan Ford, DL, Miami (5.8)
19. LaBryan Ray, DL, Alabama (5.6)
20. Jordan Jackson, DL, Air Force (5.4)
Edge-Rushers
Biggest Sleeper: Tyree Johnson
1. Micheal Clemons, Edge, Texas A&M (7.3)
2. Kingsley Enagbare, Edge, South Carolina (6.9)
3. Tyree Johnson, Edge, Texas A&M (6.8)
4. Dominique Robinson, Edge, Miami of Ohio (6.7)
5. Tyreke Smith, Edge, Ohio State (6.4)
6. Christopher Allen, Edge, Alabama (6.4)
7. Isaiah Thomas, Edge, Oklahoma (6.3)
8. Amare Barno, Edge, Virginia Tech (6.3)
9. Jesse Luketa, Edge, Penn State (6.1)
10. Jeffrey Gunter, Edge, Coastal Carolina (6.0)
11. Tre Williams, Edge, Arkansas (6.0)
12. Mike Tufua, Edge, Utah (5.9)
13. David Anenih, Edge, Houston (5.8)
14. De'Shaan Dixon, Edge, Norfolk State (5.7)
15. Jeremiah Moon, Edge, Florida (5.5)
Linebackers
Biggest Sleeper: Malcolm Rodriguez
1. Leo Chenal, LB, Wisconsin (7.5)
2. Darrian Beavers, LB, Cincinnati (7.5)
3. Brandon Smith, LB, Penn State (7.3)
4. Damone Clark, LB, LSU (7.2)
5. Malcolm Rodriguez, LB, Oklahoma State (6.9)
6. Zakoby McClain, LB, Auburn (6.7)
7. JoJo Domann, LB, Nebraska (6.5)
8. Jack Sanborn, LB, Wisconsin (6.4)
9. Jeremiah Gemmel, LB, North Carolina (6.3)
10. Ellis Brooks, LB, Penn State (6.2)
11. D'Marco Jackson, LB, Appalachian State (6.1)
12. Micah McFadden, LB, Indiana (6.1)
13. Nephi Sewell, LB, Utah (6.0)
14. Mike Rose, LB, Iowa State (6.0)
15. Carson Wells, LB, Colorado (5.8)
16. Aaron Hansford, LB, Texas A&M (5.7)
17. Darien Butler, LB, Arizona State (5.7)
18. Josh Ross, LB, Michigan (5.7)
19. Nate Landman, LB, Colorado (5.6)
20. Baylon Spector, LB, Clemson (5.6)
21. James Houston, LB, Jackson State (5.6)
22. Kyron Johnson, LB, Kansas (5.4)
23. Isaiah Graham-Mobley, LB, Boston College (5.4)
Cornerbacks
Biggest Sleeper: Tariq Woolen
1. Coby Bryant, CB, Cincinnati (7.4)
2. Tariq Woolen, CB, UTSA (7.2)
3. Derion Kendrick, CB, Georgia (7.1)
4. Mykael Wright, CB, Oregon (7.1)
5. Josh Jobe, CB, Alabama (6.9)
6. Jalyn Armour-Davis, CB, Alabama (6.8)
7. Kalon Barnes, CB, Baylor (6.5)
8. Mario Goodrich, CB, Clemson (6.5)
9. Jack Jones, CB, Arizona State (6.4)
10. Zyon McCollum, CB, Sam Houston State (6.4)
11. Jermaine Waller, CB, Virginia Tech (6.4)
12. Akayleb Evans, CB, Missouri (6.3)
13. Joshua Williams, CB, Fayetteville State (6.3)
14. Vincent Gray, CB, Michigan (6.2)
15. Chase Lucas, CB, Arizona State (5.9)
16. Jaylen Watson, CB, Washington State (5.9)
17. Isaac Taylor-Stuart, CB, USC (5.9)
18. Tariq Castro-Fields, CB, Penn State (5.9)
19. Josh Thompson, CB, Texas (5.8)
20. Shaun Jolly, CB, Appalachian State (5.6)
21. Damarri Mathis, CB, Pittsburgh (5.6)
22. Chris Steele, CB, USC (5.3)
Safeties
1. Tycen Anderson, S, Toledo (6.6)
2. Bubba Bolden, S, Miami (6.5)
3. Juanyeh Thomas, S, Georgia Tech (6.5)
4. Smoke Monday, S, Auburn (6.4)
5. Verone McKinley III, S, Oregon (6.2)
6. Percy Butler, S, Louisiana (6.0)
7. Delarrin Turner-Yell, S, Oklahoma (5.9)
8. Leon O'Neal Jr., S, Texas A&M (5.9)
9. Reed Blankenship, S, Middle Tennessee State (5.7)
10. Kolby Harvell-Peel, S, Oklahoma State (5.6)
11. Markquese Bell, S, Florida A&M (5.5)
12. Yusuf Corker, S, Kentucky (5.5)