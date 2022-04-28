NFL Draft Trades 2022: Tracking Latest Details for Every Deal

AP Photo/Steve Luciano

Every NFL team is testing their luck in Sin City, as the 2022 NFL draft is emanating from Caesars Forum in Las Vegas.

With as much uncertainty near the top of the draft as there has been in years, the 2022 draft is ripe for plenty of big moves in the form of trades.

In addition to in-draft trades, there was no shortage of deals struck in the weeks and months leading up to the draft.

Here is a complete list of every trade involving 2022 NFL draft picks that has been made thus far. B/R's live draft grades for all 32 teams can be found here for Day 1 and here for Day 2 as well.

Notable Predraft Trades

Seahawks Acquire No. 9 Overall from Broncos in Wilson Trade

In arguably the wildest NFL offseasons of all time, one of the biggest deals saw the Seattle Seahawks send longtime starting quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

In exchange for Wilson and a 2022 fourth-round pick, the Seahawks received first-, second- and fifth-round picks in 2022 (Nos. 9, 40 and 152 overall), first- and second-round picks in 2023, as well as tight end Noah Fant, quarterback Drew Lock and defensive lineman Shelby Harris.

The trade helped Seattle get back into the first round after previously trading its first-round pick to the New York Jets for safety Jamal Adams.

Texans Acquire No. 13 Overall from Browns in Watson Trade

The second big quarterback trade of the offseason featured the Houston Texans sending Deshaun Watson and a 2024 sixth-round pick to the Cleveland Browns for the Nos. 13 (first round) and 107 (fourth round) overall picks in 2022, first- and third-round picks in 2023, and first- and fourth-round picks in 2024.

Houston got a massive haul for a player who was never going to suit up for the team again, and now owns two picks in the first half of the 2022 NFL draft, as it already possessed its own pick at No. 3 overall.

The Texans are a rebuilding team with needs in several key areas, and the Watson trade gave them the opportunity to address them in the coming years.

Packers Acquire No. 22 Overall from Raiders in Adams Trade

The Green Bay Packers got a pair of 2022 draft picks in exchange for arguably the best wide receiver in the NFL.

Green Bay sent superstar wideout Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for first- and second-round picks in 2022. Those selections are Nos. 22 and 53 overall.

The Packers were already light on wide receivers before the Adams trade, leading to plenty of speculation that they would spend at least one of their two first-round picks (Nos. 22 and 28) on a wideout for quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Chiefs Acquire No. 29 Overall from Dolphins in Hill Trade

Like the Packers for Adams, the Kansas City Chiefs got a nice haul for electric wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Rather than signing Hill to a new contract, KC sent him to the Miami Dolphins for first-, second- and fourth-round picks in 2022 (Nos. 29, 50 and 121 overall), as well as fourth- and sixth-round picks in 2023.

Hill represents a huge loss from the Chiefs' offense, but Kansas City gained a ton of draft capital to potentially make up for it.

Saints, Eagles Swap 2022, Future 1st-Round Picks

The one major offseason trade involving 2022 first-round picks and not established superstar players was made by the New Orleans Saints and Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles already had multiple first-round picks in the 2022 NFL draft by virtue of previous trades, but they decided to kick the can down the road by sending the Nos. 16 and 19 overall picks and the No. 194 overall pick (sixth round) in the 2022 NFL draft to the Saints for the Nos. 18 (first round), 101 (third round) and 237 (seventh round) overall picks in the 2022 draft, plus a 2023 first-round pick and 2024 second-round pick.

That deal gave the Saints a pair of first-round picks in 2022 and the Eagles a bevy of future picks, while still owning the Nos. 15 and 18 overall picks in the 2022 draft as well.