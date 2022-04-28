NFL Draft 2022: Round 1 Grades for Every Pick

NFL Draft 2022: Round 1 Grades for Every PickApril 28, 2022
The glitz and glamour of Las Vegas aside, the 2022 NFL draft will be unlike any we've seen.
Since the turn of the century, this year's draft figures to be only the sixth time that a quarterback won't go No. 1 overall. A quarterback still found his way into the top three picks in four of those instances.
The likes of Liberty's Malik Willis, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Ole Miss' Matt Carrol may not hear their names called as early as their predecessors. Instead, this year's class will be defined by trench play.
The last two Super Bowls proved that teams must properly protect their quarterbacks and/or find ways to consistently rattle opposing signal-callers with pressure. As a result, prospects who affect quarterback play are more valuable than ever.
Follow along as Bleacher Report provides updates, analysis and grades for every single pick of the 2022 draft.
1. Jacksonville Jaguars
What a difference a year makes.
Last year, the Jacksonville Jaguars knew exactly who they were going to take with the No. 1 overall pick. Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence ran the table as the top prospect in the 2021 class. He now resides in Jacksonville as the Jaguars starting quarterback.
Excitement also abounded with the organization's splashy hire of Urban Meyer. That didn't pan out as well.
The Jaguars are restarting (again), though not entirely from scratch. Doug Pederson now leads the way, and they surely know who they're taking with the No. 1 overall pick this year. But it's nowhere near as clear cut.
Georgia's Travon Walker, Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson, Alabama's Evan Neal and North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu have all been in the conversation at one point or another.
This year's No. 1 overall pick could be a real surprise for the first time in a long time.
2. Detroit Lions
The Detroit Lions are just getting back on their feet after last year's whirlwind of an offseason. They rebooted with first-time general manager Brad Holmes and first-time head coach Dan Campbell, and they traded longtime quarterback Matthew Stafford to the Los Angeles Rams.
Holmes told The Athletic's Chris Burke that the transition hasn't been easy:
"It's hard. I've talked about patience a lot. You come from an organization where everything is running at a high level, and you go into somewhere new and it's not up to your standards of how you want them. You want it to be there immediately, but in order for it to be there you're going to have to ignore some of the other things you can't ignore. Still got to (build) a roster."
Holmes did find some gems during his first draft, particularly with the selections of Penei Sewell and Amon-Ra St. Brown.
This year's top selection likely comes down to addressing a premium position, with an edge-rusher being front and center.
3. Houston Texans
The Houston Texans have plenty of holes to fill heading into the 2022 draft.
The Texans traded quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns this offseason and received a windfall in return. As a result, they now own seven picks in this year's first 110 selections, including the third and 13th overall picks.
Those picks could go a long way toward building this roster since the Texans did little to improve through free agency or other trades. All of the free agents they signed are on one- or two-year deals.
With the amount of draft capital at their disposal, the Texans have the opportunity to build a solid and lasting foundation this weekend.