NFL Draft 2022: Round 1 Grades for Every Pick

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

The glitz and glamour of Las Vegas aside, the 2022 NFL draft will be unlike any we've seen.

Since the turn of the century, this year's draft figures to be only the sixth time that a quarterback won't go No. 1 overall. A quarterback still found his way into the top three picks in four of those instances.

The likes of Liberty's Malik Willis, Cincinnati's Desmond Ridder, Pittsburgh's Kenny Pickett and Ole Miss' Matt Carrol may not hear their names called as early as their predecessors. Instead, this year's class will be defined by trench play.

The last two Super Bowls proved that teams must properly protect their quarterbacks and/or find ways to consistently rattle opposing signal-callers with pressure. As a result, prospects who affect quarterback play are more valuable than ever.

Follow along as Bleacher Report provides updates, analysis and grades for every single pick of the 2022 draft.