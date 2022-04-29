NFL Draft 2022: Day 2 Grades for Every Pick

0 of 8

Jeff Dean/Associated Press

For all of the attention the first round receives, the heart of the 2022 NFL draft can be found in the middle rounds, particularly during the latter portions of Day 2.

"I think it's very middle-of-the-draft heavy; third through the fifth round," Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters before the start of the event. "First and second a little more thin than we're used to, but I still think we're going to have a great opportunity to really improve our football team."

To quibble with Jones' original point ever so slightly, some strange (looking at you, New England) and unexpected first-round moves make the top of the second round quite exciting.

Quarterbacks Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder, as well as top running backs Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III, didn't hear their names called during the opening frame. Linebacker Nakobe Dean, defensive lineman Logan Hall, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., edge Arnold Ebiketie, offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann, safety Jaquan Brisker and linebackers Chad Muma and Christian Harris held first-round grades on Bleacher Report's Top 300.

A ripple effect will occur throughout the rest of Friday's proceedings since talented players slid a little further than projected.

Follow along as Bleacher Report provides analysis and grades for every pick.