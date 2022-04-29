NFL Draft 2022: Day 2 Grades for Every Pick

NFL Draft 2022: Day 2 Grades for Every PickApril 29, 2022
For all of the attention the first round receives, the heart of the 2022 NFL draft can be found in the middle rounds, particularly during the latter portions of Day 2.
"I think it's very middle-of-the-draft heavy; third through the fifth round," Dallas Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones told reporters before the start of the event. "First and second a little more thin than we're used to, but I still think we're going to have a great opportunity to really improve our football team."
To quibble with Jones' original point ever so slightly, some strange (looking at you, New England) and unexpected first-round moves make the top of the second round quite exciting.
Quarterbacks Malik Willis and Desmond Ridder, as well as top running backs Breece Hall and Kenneth Walker III, didn't hear their names called during the opening frame. Linebacker Nakobe Dean, defensive lineman Logan Hall, cornerback Andrew Booth Jr., edge Arnold Ebiketie, offensive tackle Bernhard Raimann, safety Jaquan Brisker and linebackers Chad Muma and Christian Harris held first-round grades on Bleacher Report's Top 300.
A ripple effect will occur throughout the rest of Friday's proceedings since talented players slid a little further than projected.
33. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from Jacksonville)
Logan Hall, DL, Houston
Strengths: Physical interior defender with potential to play multiple spots, plays larger and stronger than lanky frame indicates
Weaknesses: Limited pass-rusher, inconsistent pad level due to height, non-defined role
The positives of Houston's Logan Hall can also be viewed as a negative.
As a member of the Cougars, Hall primarily played along the defensive interior and excelled in this role, too. The two-year starter grew throughout his time in Houston and became a physical force along the defensive front. Hall overwhelmed lower-level competition with his length, violent hands and consistent drive.
But his 6'6", 283-pound frame indicates he's more suited to play base end at the NFL level. Hall shouldn't be viewed as a typical edge-rusher because he's not. He's more of a straight-line defender with a lanky body type to fill run and throwing lanes.
His development should continue, of course. The next step is finding out exactly where he fits.
The versatility to play multiple spots along a defensive front can be invaluable. At the same time, Hall doesn't have a positional home upon entering the professional ranks. He told Justin Melo of The Draft Network that certain teams are looking at him to play end, while others would like him to add even more weight and start at 3-technique.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers took advantage of trading back, adding a couple assets and still landing a talent who they could have reasonably taken with 27th overall pick.
Bleacher Report’s Scouting Department rated Hall as the 21st-best prospect in the entire class.
Considering the uncertain status of Ndamukong Suh and Steven McLendon, Hall adds the size, length and physicality necessary for the Buccaneers to consistently win at the point of attack and let the team’s talented edge-rushers go to work. Hall can line up on the edge if needed, play 5-technique and move inside, where he spent most of his time as part of the Cougars program.
Grade: A
34. Green Bay Packers (from Minnesota)
Christian Watson, WR, North Dakota State
Strengths: Perfect build for position, elite athletic scores, understands pro-style route concepts
Weaknesses: Doesn't always use size to advantage, concentration lapses, straight-line athlete who doesn't sink and bend out of breaks as well
There's only one other wide receiver in NFL history with better physical tools than North Dakota State wide receiver Christian Watson.
According to Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte, Watson's raw athletic score among wide receivers is second to the incomparable Calvin Johnson.
The FCS product stands 6'4", weighs 208 pounds, ran an official 4.36-second 40-yard dash and possesses 38.5-inch vertical and 11'4" board jumps. Physically, he's everything a team wants at the position.
However, he was far from a dominant target for the Bison. During his five years with the program, Watson never had more than 43 receptions or 800 yards in a season.
To be fair, North Dakota State employs a run-dominant offense, which has been wildly successful with nine national championships since the start of the 2011 campaign.
More will be asked of Watson in the NFL. His physical ability is evident. But he must show that he's more than only a gifted athlete and develop into a consistent target.
Thankfully, the Green Bay Packers finally made a strong move to address wide receiver by trading up and selecting Watson with the 34th overall pick.
Watson gives quarterback Aaron Rodgers a completely different type of target as an elite athlete who can stretch the field. He’ll need to refine some of his technique and become more consistent, because drops will find him in Rodgers’ doghouse very quickly.
Otherwise, the Packers landed first-round athletic ability at wide receiver after passing on the position twice on Day 1.
Grade: A
35. Tennessee Titans (from NY Jets)
Roger McCreary, CB, Auburn
Strengths: Excellent in ball skills, fluid ball skills, effective in zone and man coverage
Weaknesses: Lack of top end speed and burst
Auburn’s Rogers McCreary emerged as the country’s best cornerback last season. Well, at least Pro Football Focus graded him as such.
The competitiveness in his game is easily recognizable.
“McCreary excels when he can line up and cover the guy across from him,” scout Cory Giddings wrote. “He's a physical corner who has no problem guarding bigger receivers.
“McCreary is a calm defender who doesn't panic with the ball in the air. He pairs his patience at the line of scrimmage with hand placement and aggressiveness to control receivers and compete throughout the route.”
For the Tennessee Titans, they have to account for the fact that Caleb Farley, last year’s first-round pick, has an extensive injury history and is once again coming off a season-ending knee injury. McCreary immediately joins Elijah Molden and Kristian Fulton to give the team a solid trio. If Farley mends and reaches his potential, this group will be outstanding.
Grade: B+
36. New York Jets (from NYG)
Breece Hall, RB, Iowa State
Strengths: Elite vision, patient runner, quick feet with excellent lateral agility and contact balance, consistently maximizes what's available
Weaknesses: Heavy workload, must improve pass protection
Iowa State's Breece Hall dominated Big 12 competition for multiple years even though he won't turn 21 until after the NFL draft.
The two-time All-American amassed a whopping 800 total touches in three seasons, which raises concerns about the miles on his tires. However, he should still have fresh legs entering the NFL as one of the youngest prospects in this year's draft class.
Hall played in 36 of 38 possible games during his collegiate career. One of those missed absences came when he chose to opt out of the Cyclones' bowl game this past season.
In the NFL, Hall likely won't serve as a bell-cow. But he can have a similar impact thanks to his fantastic vision, which allows him to be extremely patient while waiting for a sliver to open and then explode through quickly closing holes.
Because of his style of play, Hall doesn't look like one of the most athletic ball-carriers in the last 35 years. But he is. According to Pro Football Network's Kent Lee Platte, the 217-pound back posted the ninth-highest relative athletic score during that period.
Basically, Hall is young, explosive and productive, with all of the inherent subtleties to play running back at a high level.
Michael Carter showed promise as a rookie, but Hall is a completely different type of runner. New York’s ground attack is predicated on the outside zone scheme the Shanahan family made famous, and Hall’s vision will make him deadly when running the scheme.
The Jets now have a true RB1.
Grade: A
37. Houston Texans
Jalen Pitre, S, Baylor
Strengths: Positionless defender, strong tackler flying up from slot or safety, can handle man coverage, nose for the football
Weaknesses: Some hip stiffness, inconsistent zone coverage, can play out of control when flying to the football
Some defensive backs overcome their size limitations and serve as hybrid defenders. A positional designation would be a disservice to the likes of Tyrann Mathieu and Budda Baker.
Baylor's Jalen Pitre comes from the same mold.
Pitre is technically a safety, but he's also a nickel corner and a strong run defender and a gremlin attacking the football. He is a chess piece who allows defenses to do more because of the flexibility of his skill set.
The reigning Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year is only 5'11" and 198 pounds with sub-31-inch arms, but the eye test doesn't lie. Pitre is a fantastic player whose performances supersede any perceived physical limitations.
Last season, the consensus All-American posted the best run-defense grade of any Big 12 defensive back since the start of the 2014 campaign, per Pro Football Focus. His 34 run stops and 19 tackles for loss or no gain rank first among cornerbacks since 2020. Pitre didn't allow a single touchdown into his coverage over the last two seasons.
Pure coverage skills may have been a lingering concern coming out of Pitre's stellar senior year, but he didn't look outmatched at the Senior Bowl. He also ran a 4.44-second 40-yard dash at Baylor's pro day, per Senior Bowl executive director Jim Nagy.
Clearly, the Houston Texans made revamping their secondary a priority.
The took Derek Stingley Jr. with the No. 3 pick on Day 1. At No. 35, Pitre gives Houston even more flexibility. With Pitre, head coach and former defensive coordinator Lovie Smith has a chess piece to play at safety or line up over the slot or run the alley.
The Texans just needed to build up their roster. They’ve done an excellent job upgrading their defensive back line.
Grade: A
38. Atlanta Falcons (from NYG)
Arnold Ebiketie, Edge, Penn State
Strengths: Flexible with bend to shorten pass-rushing path off edge, very quick in short areas, long levers
Weaknesses: One year of production, smaller frame, lacks power as run defender and pass-rusher.
Four years at Temple didn't do much to place Arnold Ebiketie on the NFL map. But the pass-rusher clearly had the potential to become far more.
Ebiketie entered the Owls program as a linebacker and needed to put on the necessary weight to hold up as an edge-defender. But during the COVID-19-shortened 2020 campaign, Ebiketie registered 8.5 tackles for loss and four sacks in only six games.
Upon graduating from Temple, Ebiketie transferred to Penn State and exploded onto the scene.
In his lone season with the Nittany Lions, Ebiketie led the program with 18 tackles for loss and 9.5 sacks on his way to being named to the All-Big Ten first team. According to Pro Football Focus' Ben Linsey, Ebiketie finished fourth among all available prospects with a 32 percent pass-rush win rate on standard dropbacks.
Ebiketie has the burst, length (34⅛” arms) and flexibility to be a disruptive force. The NFL is a different animal, though. He still lacks bulk to hold up at the point of attack.
Ebiketie stands 6'2" and weighs 250 pounds. He'll need to be in the right system to become anything more than a situational pass-rusher.
The Atlanta Falcons saw a first-round talent still on the board and traded up to acquire him. The organization is doing the smart thing by building up the overall roster so it can eventually plop a young quarterback into the lineup.
Drake London gives Atlanta another weapon to work down the field and provide matchup nightmares. Ebiketie addresses a premium position on the defensive side of the ball.
Defensive tackle Grady Jarrett can’t do it all. Ebiketie is an ideal fit as an outside linebacker in Dean Pees’ system with the potential to be a consistent nuisance as an edge-rusher. At Arthur Smith's previous stop, the Tennessee Titans found a similar talent in the second round when they chose Harold Landry III.
Grade: A
39. Chicago Bears
Kyler Gordon, CB, Washington
Strengths: Aggressive press player near line of scrimmage, downhill hitter, slot and outside capabilities, effective blitzer
Weaknesses: Sometimes too aggressive with hands down the field, little tight in his turn, short-area burst slightly lacking
Everything about Washington's Kyler Gordon screams elite cornerback, though he hasn't quite reached that level as a prospect.
Statistically, a more impressive defender is difficult to find. The first-team All-Pac-12 performer didn't allow a single touchdown over the last two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.
Gordon's 2021 effort provided the best man-coverage grade in the last four seasons. Last year's red-zone coverage grade also ranked first among Power Five cornerbacks. Gordon finished third on a very good Huskies defense with 36 unassisted tackles and first with seven passes defended while playing opposite Trent McDuffie.
Athletically, Gordon tested well too. The 5'11½", 194-pound defender ran a 4.52-second 40-yard dash at the combine. His 3.96-second short shuttle, 6.67-second three-cone and 39.5-inch vertical at Washington's pro day would have ranked second, fourth and second, respectively, among defensive backs at the NFL combine.
Gordon excels at being a physical defender at the line of scrimmage or in zone. A little bit of hip tightness might appear when he's asked to pedal and turn in coverage against top targets. He can also be slow to trigger and will miss some tackles in space. Generally, he thrives when asked to play the ball in front of him.
The Chicago Bears didn’t have a first-round pick this year thanks to last year’s Justin Fields trade. Yet, they still landed a prospect considered by some to be a first-rounder leading up to this year’s event.
Picking Gordon sets the tone for what the team plans to do on defense under the supervision of new head coach Matt Eberflus, who previously served as the Indianapolis Colts’ defensive coordinator.
However, the Bears are a long way away from actually placing Justin Fields in a position to succeed. The second-year quarterback needs pieces around him, and the Bears chose to go in another direction.
Grade: C+
40. Seattle Seahawks
Boye Mafe, Edge, Minnesota
Strengths: Fluid pass-rusher, consistently works hands, athletic enough to drop into space
Weaknesses: Never a full-time starter, questionable instincts, lacks pops upon contact
Certain prospects elevate their games after the fact. In the case of Minnesota's Boye Mafe, his best moments came during his path to the 2022 NFL draft.
During Senior Bowl week, Mafe turned into a nigh-unstoppable edge-rusher against the best competition college football had to offer. As Pro Football Focus' Anthony Treash noted, his overall grade and pass-rush win rate topped 92 and 41 percent, respectively, throughout the week's festivities.
Mafe played relentlessly and showed a skilled pass rush. To cap his week, he won the Senior Bowl's National Player of the Game award.
At the NFL combine, the 261-pound defender posted a 4.53-second 40-yard dash, finished among the top five defensive ends in both the vertical (38 inches) and broad (10'5") jumps and moved effortlessly throughout the position drills.
Mafe's ability has always been present. It was just too inconsistent during his time with the Gophers. He deserves credit for improving every year on campus, but he could be a liability in certain situations, particularly against the run.
Mafe's ability to turn the corner and rush the passer is obvious. He still must prove that he can be on the field in more than a situational role, though.
To be fair, the Seattle Seahawks have been searching for a consistent pass-rusher for a long time. They’ve tried to address the position in every way possible, including drafting L.J. Collier in the first round three years ago. The Seahawks finished in the bottom-10 in the league last season in sacks.
Mafe’s selection doesn’t necessarily address the need. Yes, he’s an athletic pass-rusher. He played his best during Senior Bowl week and looked like a future dominant force. But he wasn’t always that guy, spending too much time as a part-time player in college.
Grade: C